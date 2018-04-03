Menu
Sideshow alley action.
Holiday guide: 5 things to do with your children in CQ

3rd Apr 2018 4:00 PM
HOLD ON tight and try not to scream as you are spun around in circles and upside down. Today is the opening of the Bill's Amusements Rocky Carnival for the Easter holidays.

1. ROCKY CARNIVAL

Rides are $5 each, $30 for unlimited rides. Food and drink available. PCYC Stapleton Park each night from April 4 to 15, 5.30pm to 9pm.

Arts and crafts with a special visit from Peter Rabbit throughout the day. The first four kids each day will get a family pass to see the Peter Rabbit movie. Outside Coffee Club, Stockland Rockhampton, Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 2pm.

2. PAINTING LESSONS

Instructor Tau will share ideas, information, techniques and inspiration to encourage your child to enjoy and share their inner creative ability. Children must be over five. InspirexArt, 49 East St, Thursday April 5 and 12, $15pp. To book call 0427934841.

3. ORIGAMI-STYLE FOLDING AND COLLAGING

Make a mini fold-out journal using a magic book fold using old postage stamps and other trinkets to create a hard-cover collage for their fold-out book. Ages 10 to 16, $25 pp. Rockhampton Art Gallery, April 5, 10am to 12pm

4. KIDSCON VISIT:

Join in the superhero fun with art and craft activities and adventurous story time.

Allenstown Square, April 4 10am to 12pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
