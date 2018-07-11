HOLIDAY GUIDE: Exciting things to do today these holidays

Creative kids with their masks at one of InspirexArt's workshops.

Adventures on Coast

Capricorn Coast PCYC are running a school holiday program during the upcoming school holidays that will ease the burden of working parents and bored children.

Enjoy a day of rock climbing and tie dying today at the Cooee Bay facility. Call 4930 2022 to book.

Kindysport

Enjoy inflatable games and challenges for kids of all ages at Stockland Rockhampton.

Located in the vacant store opposite Suna Shoes from 9am to 1pm.

Mask Painting

Unleash their inner creativity with these plain white masks with attached head elastics.

These masks come supplied plain and are easy for the children to paint, draw on or glue embellishments to as decorations. Two hours of fun in a safe environment.

Call 0427 934 841 to book.

Reef Ranger Games

Be a ranger for the morning and help protect the reef. Meet special guests and play awesome games to help save our amazing reef.

Book online at the council website.

King O'Malley's Cave

The American came to Australia after contracting tuberculosis and ended up in a cave on a beach between Rocky Point and Zilzie, being cared for by Coowonga, an indigenous man who brought him back to health.

Read about the man himself at the Emu Park Historical Museum before going for a stroll on low tide to his cave.