HOLIDAY GUIDE: Five fun family activities to do today

From left: Alarnii. Mia and Sienna enjoying the Yeppoon Lagoon on Saturday. Elissa Crowhurst

NOW THE sun is shining again, it is the perfect weather to head outside for the school holidays.

Rockhampton zoo: Check out all of the animals including baby chimp Capri. There are more than 220 native Australian and exotic animals.

Entry is free and it is open from 8am to 4.30pm daily. Feeding times start at 2.30pm.

While you're there, make a day of it and head to the Botanic Gardens, take a walk around, visit the cafe, play on the playground and go down to the duckponds and see the birdlife.

Capri is the newest addition to Rockhampton Zoo. The young chimpanzee, pictured with mum Leakey, is the first born in Queensland since the 1970s. contributed

Yeppoon Lagoon: It may be still a bit too cool but the kids are guaranteed to still want to go swimming.

Open 8am to 6pm every day. Lifeguards on duty.

Fitzroy Adventure Playground: The new playspace on the Fitzroy River. Has a spacenet, slides, rock climbing walls, net, forts and more.

Walk up to the water jet plaza and splash in the wet.

Play on the Fitzroy Adventure playground. Allan Reinikka ROK291117aplaygro

Heritage Village: Feed the livestock, rides on the stage coach, vintage cars, double decker bus and more.

Foods and drink available. Admission is $10 and includes all rides. Enclosed shoes must be worn.

Rockhampton Heritage Village.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK060416aheritag

Mount Morgan No.7 Dam: Take a day trip and head up the Mount. Bring a picnic lunch and use the electric barbecues and picnic areas.

Kids can go wild on the enclosed shaded playground or go for a swim. Throw a line and you might catch a saratoga, sleepy cod, yellow belly or red claw.