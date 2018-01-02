Holiday guide: 5 places to explore today in CQ

Ring in the new year with some fun adventures around the Central Queensland region.
NOB CREEK POTTERY
Take the drive out to Byfield and explore the range of locally-made ceramics and iconic pieces for your home.
On the way, marvel in the beauty of the rainforest and let the kids explore the grounds while you take your time admiring the pieces inside.
DREAM TIME CULTURAL CENTRE
Tour through the region's history at Dream Time Cultural Centre and immerse yourself in indigenous culture.
Set out on 12 hectares of beautifully landscaped gardens, the centre has an array of artefacts which are recommended to be explored through a guided tour. Call 4939 1655.
MT HAY GEMSTONE PARK
Fossick though piles of thundereggs at the base of the extinct volcano, Mt Hay.
Millions of years of history can be found at this tourist park off the Capricorn Hwy where guests get to keep their discoveries. Take a guided tour for that extra experience. Call 4934 7183.
YEPPOON SKATE PARK
Enjoy a day at the beach where the kids can run wild at the bran new skate park.
Located near Appleton Park, they can venture from playground to ramp while parents laze on the grass catching the ocean breeze. Pack a picnic for an extra special day under the nearby trees.
SOUTHSIDE WATERPARK
Cool off in this heat at the WWII Memorial Aquatic Centre in South Rockhampton.
With a brilliant kids water play area, parents can watch from the sidelines or get amongst the fun. Red Poppy Cafe is nearby if you need a caffeine hit or decide to treat the kids with an ice cream.