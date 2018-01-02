Holiday guide: 5 places to explore today in CQ

at the official opening of the water park at the World War II Memorial Swimming Pool on Huish Drive on Saturday morning.Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Ring in the new year with some fun adventures around the Central Queensland region.

NOB CREEK POTTERY

Take the drive out to Byfield and explore the range of locally-made ceramics and iconic pieces for your home.

Sue McBurnie from Nobb Creek Pottery at Byfield with some of her original work on display Contributed

On the way, marvel in the beauty of the rainforest and let the kids explore the grounds while you take your time admiring the pieces inside.

DREAM TIME CULTURAL CENTRE

Tour through the region's history at Dream Time Cultural Centre and immerse yourself in indigenous culture.

American students Riddi Rege and Brady Meyer both from Atlanta Georgia visited the Dreamtime Cultural Centre. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK250613ausa1

Set out on 12 hectares of beautifully landscaped gardens, the centre has an array of artefacts which are recommended to be explored through a guided tour. Call 4939 1655.

MT HAY GEMSTONE PARK

Fossick though piles of thundereggs at the base of the extinct volcano, Mt Hay.

Josh Monaghan was determined to find his own thunderegg at Mt Hay

Millions of years of history can be found at this tourist park off the Capricorn Hwy where guests get to keep their discoveries. Take a guided tour for that extra experience. Call 4934 7183.

YEPPOON SKATE PARK

Enjoy a day at the beach where the kids can run wild at the bran new skate park.

Skaters young and old joined in the fun yesterday of Yeppoon Skate Park's re-opening with Mayor Bill Ludwig, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton, Cr Adam Belot, Livingstone Shire's 2017 Australian Citizen of the Year Peter Conaghan and Chameleon Skateboards representatives. Contributed

Located near Appleton Park, they can venture from playground to ramp while parents laze on the grass catching the ocean breeze. Pack a picnic for an extra special day under the nearby trees.

SOUTHSIDE WATERPARK

Cool off in this heat at the WWII Memorial Aquatic Centre in South Rockhampton.

The Big bucket dumps a load of water on to visitors at the official opening of the water park at the World War II Memorial Acquatic Centre on Huish Drive on Saturday morning.Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK131214cwater9

With a brilliant kids water play area, parents can watch from the sidelines or get amongst the fun. Red Poppy Cafe is nearby if you need a caffeine hit or decide to treat the kids with an ice cream.