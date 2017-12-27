HOLIDAY GUIDE: Five things to enjoy today in CQ

HOLIDAY FUN: Decked out in cave gear, these children line up to enter one of the Capricorn Caves.

1. The Capricorn Caves

Be prepared for crawling, climbing and squeezing if you dare to encounter the two- hour adventure trek at the Capricorn Caves.

Danielle Harding: Photo I took at the Capricorn Caves.Photo Contributed Contributed

The exciting and memorable tour is a great way to reconnect with family and have some fun. Call 4934 2883 to book.

2. Double Heads Lookout

Pack a water bottle and cap and head to Double Head track to spot some turtles.

Keppel Bay Marina at Rosslyn Bay east of Rockhampton on the Capricorn Coast Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK280614crocky17

The trail is a favourite in Yeppoon with 2 lookouts passing pristine ocean views, grassland and volcanic cliff formations on the way. Cool down at Kemp Beach for a swim and enjoy the ocean breezes.

3. The Great Western Rodeo

Everyone loves dinner and a show and Rocky is no exception.

Jason Mara on Trooper at the PBR Bull Riding event at the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK210517crodeo6

Mosey on over to the Great Western Hotel to watch cowboys and cowgirls buck their way around the indoor rodeo arena while you sink your teeth into the Great Western's 1kg steak.

Emi Carlson competing in the Rookie Barrel Race at the Bulls and Barrels rodeo at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday night. Chris Ison ROK221017cbulls7

Plan your visit around rodeo nights, call 4922 3888 for more information.

4. Glass-Bottom Boat Tour

Take in the beauty of the Southern Great Barrier Reef without getting your feet wet with Freedom Fast Cat's Glass-Bottom Boat Tour.

An underwater photo of a turtle in a school of fish at Great Keppel Island. Anthony Vaughan

Departing twice daily, the relaxing experience is an alternative for those who want to witness the creatures of the deep from above.

Dan Phelan: Love to spend time snorkelling and exploring the beaches at Great Keppel Island with the family on the weekend #SnapCQ Dan Phelan

After the tour, spend the rest of your day lounging on the white sands of Great Keppel Island. Call 4933 6888 for more information.

5. Kenrose Park

Head to Kenrose Park and do some laps with the kids!

Kenrose Park Contributed

The go-kart track is located on Yeppoon Rd just a few minutes out of Rockhampton and is sure to be a hit these holidays. Call 4936 4844 for more information.