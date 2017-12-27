HOLIDAY GUIDE: Five things to enjoy today in CQ

1. The Capricorn Caves
Be prepared for crawling, climbing and squeezing if you dare to encounter the two- hour adventure trek at the Capricorn Caves.
The exciting and memorable tour is a great way to reconnect with family and have some fun. Call 4934 2883 to book.
2. Double Heads Lookout
Pack a water bottle and cap and head to Double Head track to spot some turtles.
The trail is a favourite in Yeppoon with 2 lookouts passing pristine ocean views, grassland and volcanic cliff formations on the way. Cool down at Kemp Beach for a swim and enjoy the ocean breezes.
3. The Great Western Rodeo
Everyone loves dinner and a show and Rocky is no exception.
Mosey on over to the Great Western Hotel to watch cowboys and cowgirls buck their way around the indoor rodeo arena while you sink your teeth into the Great Western's 1kg steak.
Plan your visit around rodeo nights, call 4922 3888 for more information.
4. Glass-Bottom Boat Tour
Take in the beauty of the Southern Great Barrier Reef without getting your feet wet with Freedom Fast Cat's Glass-Bottom Boat Tour.
Departing twice daily, the relaxing experience is an alternative for those who want to witness the creatures of the deep from above.
After the tour, spend the rest of your day lounging on the white sands of Great Keppel Island. Call 4933 6888 for more information.
5. Kenrose Park
Head to Kenrose Park and do some laps with the kids!
The go-kart track is located on Yeppoon Rd just a few minutes out of Rockhampton and is sure to be a hit these holidays. Call 4936 4844 for more information.