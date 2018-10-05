HOLIDAY GUIDE: Weekend of fun for whole family

Anthea Billman gets sparkly at Metro Vision Hair and Beauty's Braids and Glitter day.

Anthea Billman gets sparkly at Metro Vision Hair and Beauty's Braids and Glitter day. LAD SOCIAL

1.

Join the team at Metro Vision Hair and Beauty these school holidays for these sparkly mini pamper sessions.

Session include mini make-up, face glitter and gems, braids or express styling and a coffee for the parents.

The team will be pampering all school holidays so book today on 4922 8118 for $25.

2.

PCYC School Aged Care are celebrating everything starting with the letter 'P' today.

Come dressed in pyjamas with your pillow in tow to enjoy pizza and popcorn while watching PG movies.

Call 0447 786 917 to book today.

3.

Starting tomorrow at 5pm, CQ Eat Fest will kick off at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Entry is $2 and children under 10-years-old have free entry.

4.

Have a fun Friday night out with the family and relax at The Keppel Bay Sailing Club in Yeppoon.

Kids will be able to dance with glow sticks in the Commodore room. Cost includes glow gear, drink and ice block.

5.

Take the kids along to a special night at Yeppoon Main Beach to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Live music and delicious food will be available. Register at www.lightthenight.org.au/events/yeppoon.