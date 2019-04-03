Holiday in Cambodia building houses for those less fortunate

EMOTIONAL MOMENT: The house Jenny and Adam de Jong built is handed over the Cambodia family.

EMOTIONAL MOMENT: The house Jenny and Adam de Jong built is handed over the Cambodia family. Contributed

ADAM de Jong has been selling houses for more than 10 years and now he and his wife Jenny have built one with their own hands.

The Yeppoon couple have just returned from Cambodia where they volunteered their time with a non-profit charity organisation, Heartprint.

The couple built a home from scratch, from high on concrete stumps, wooden frames, tin surrounds with lock-up windows and doors.

"I wasn't sure how much involvement we would have but it blew my expectations away,” Adam said.

"We were so hands-on, you can do as much or as little as you want each day.”

The home went to a poverty-striken family of eight who were living in a rundown, dilapidated shack around Siem Reap.

"Each day on the build site you could see the gratitude of the family,” Adam said.

"Also the conditions they were living in... it's hard not to remember just how lucky we are in Australia.”

Jenny and Adam raised $2000 in donations from family and friends for the cost of the build.

"It really shows there is still a lot of people who still care, for one reason or another they couldn't take the time off and come and do the build but to donate every little bit towards the house is amazing,”Adam said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Although Heartprint's focus is building houses for the impoverished, the charity also provides toilet blocks and water wells, as well as running the community support centre Heartprint House, which employs and trains Khmer staff to give them a brighter future and further employment opportunities.

Getting involved with the less fortunate is something Adam and Jenny have always wanted to do. They came across Heartprint through another local friend who had done it before it.

"It was what we wanted and we could really see the difference we were making to a family, what we were doing was going to change their lives forever,” Adam said.

The pivotal moment was handing over the house to the family.

Although they didn't speak English, the family gave the de Jongs and other Heartprint co-ordinators food and drinks and constant smiles throughout the week.

"Just to know that the work you have just been doing and all the donations from people has changed this family life forever - you can't help get swept up in the emotion,'' Adam said.

"These people never thought they would be able to own a house.

"Even I had a little tear in my eye.”

Adam and Jenny encourage anyone thinking of volunteering their time, whether it be through Heartprint or another group, to just jump in and do it.

"We thought about it for a while but now we have done it, the rewardsfrom doing it outweigh everything else,” Adam said.

GET INVOLVED: To learn more about Heartprint and what they do visit www.heartprint.org.au