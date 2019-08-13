Menu
Holidaymakers David and Lynette Gerke stopped at the Kershaw Gardens yesterday. Darryn Nufer
Holidaymakers give Kershaw plan the thumbs up

13th Aug 2019 2:00 AM
WITH their camper van in tow, holidaymakers David and Lynette Gerke stopped at the Kershaw Gardens yesterday and were delighted to hear that the area could be re-opened for overnight stays.

The Tasmanian couple were on their way up the Queensland coast "to escape the cold” and decided to stop for a spot of shopping at Stockland's Rockhampton Shopping Centre.

"We'll just see how far we get before we have to turn around and head south again,” Lynette said.

"We've been travelling since the end of June and it's so nice to be able to put shorts and a T-shirt on instead of a raincoat.”

Lynette said the couple had discovered Kershaw Gardens by chance.

"I just Googled how to get into Stockland and it said the south entrance.

"It brought us this way and I looked in and saw caravans parked here (Kershaw Gardens) and thought 'great we can park here and walk across to Stockland'.”

When asked what they thought about Rockhampton Regional Council's Kershaw Gardens precinct proposal, the couple was very enthusiastic.

"This place is very convenient - I wish there were more places like this,” Lynette said.

"And when you're travelling it's nice to have the odd little free camp to help make your dollar go further, because it's not exactly cheap on the road, so if the council introduces camping here again that would be great.

"There was a 24-hour free camping site at Childers which we stopped at - if it wasn't there we would have driven through the town without stopping.

"Because we stopped there, we spent time and money there so it's good for the town.”

READ: Rocky Council forced to pay costs for Kershaw RV legal case

READ: Please don't boycott Rocky pleads tourist company

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

