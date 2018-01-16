Menu
Holloway ready to ace his rivals in Melbourne

HOT SHOT: Tennis player Josh Holloway will be looking to continue his successful run at next week's Australian Tennis Championships 2018 in Melbourne.
Pam McKay
by

TENNIS: Rockhampton's Josh Holloway is in smashing form heading into the Australian Tennis Championships 2018, run in conjunction with the Australian Open.

The tournament, for players with an intellectual impairment, will be played at Albert Reserve and Melbourne Park from January 24 to 27.

This will be Holloway's seventh appearance at the championships and he will have a full schedule this year, playing the singles, men's doubles and, for the first time, mixed doubles.

He is feeling "pretty confident in his abilities” heading into the event and understandably so after an impressive run in recent tournaments in Brisbane, Victoria and South Australia.

He and long-time playing partner Mitchell James continued their dominance on the Aussie circuit, winning the doubles in each of those events, but it was Holloway's singles form that has him most excited about stepping out on court in Melbourne.

Holloway was third in Brisbane, fifth in Victoria and runner-up in South Australia.

"I played some good tennis and was really happy with how I went in South Australia,” the 20-year-old said.

Josh Holloway is feeling confident heading into the southern tournament.
"Finishing runner-up there has given me a lot of confidence.

"I also managed to beat my doubles partner who I had never beaten before, so that was a big thing for me as well.

"I certainly feel like I'm in good form heading down to Melbourne.

"I just want to keep performing and keep improving with every match and every tournament.”

Holloway has come a long way since first picking up a racquet when he was six.

He has developed a solid all-round game that has taken him to the top of his sport.

Among his proudest achievements is having represented Australia three times at the INAS World Tennis Championships.

Holloway loves the game of tennis and is always looking to improve his game.

He has been training on the hard courts a lot more in preparation for Melbourne and has been working on his leg strength, doing a lot of running to "get some extra miles in the legs”.

"It's going to be a demanding schedule down there but I'm really looking forward to it.

"I'm extremely happy with where my game's at right now.

"I'm approaching it with a calm mind. I plan to take it one step at a time, one point at a time, and see how it goes.

"Of course I would love to win but the main goal is to play well.”

Topics:  albert reserve australian open australian tennis championships 2018 josh holloway melbourne park tennis

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
