Jewish groups slam fries named after Holocaust film

THEIR slogan is "bad ideas, good times" and this Gold Coast restaurant's bad idea was certainly a doozy.

A Jewish woman visiting from Melbourne said she was "disturbed" Friday night by the The Arc at Nobbys offensive referral to the Jewish Holocaust in its menu by naming waffle-cut fries Schindler's List.

"Almost immediately I noticed the Schindler's List waffle fries for $15," the woman, who asked to only go by the name Lisa, said.

"I cannot express how disturbed, uncomfortable and in plain shock we were both in after reading the menu.

"I asked to speak with the manager and explained to her how inappropriate it is to name a dish after the film."

The use of the movie title Schindler's List for waffle cut fries at Gold Coast restaurant The Arc has caused outrage among the Jewish community.

The menu item was part of a series of dishes named after blockbuster movies.

They also included: Godfather, The Good, The Bad, The Ugly, Terminator and Pulp Fiction.

"The manager was apologetic after I had explained to her why the name of the dish is extremely offensive, she assured me that it would be changed to something else."

The "insensitive" use of movie title was slammed by Australia's leading civil rights organisation the Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dr Dvir Abramovich.

"I thought that the abuse and cheapening of the Holocaust for advertising and marketing purposes has reached its limits, but obviously I was wrong," Dr Abramovich said.

"This hurtful and insensitive incident is beyond words, and is the latest example of a trend that only seems to be getting worse as we move further in time and people forget what actually happened in World War II.

"While we are pleased that the restaurant has apologised and removed the Schindler's List item from the menu, it simply defies belief that anyone thought this was an appropriate marketing ploy or a funny gimmick to describe food.

"I should not have to say this, but there can never be any justifiable purpose for making light of the extermination of six million Jews and millions of others.

"This offensive episode demonstrates that we still have a long way to go in terms of educating people about the true impact and the unparalleled horrors of Holocaust, and why they should never trivialise history's darkest period."

A spokesman for the restaurant said new menus were being printed.

"We are aware of the customer complaint as it was made to one of the venue owners," they said.

"At the time the venue owner advised the customer that her comments would be taken on board and reviewed immediately.

"Post review of the issue over the weekend the owners agreed to take the name off the menu and new menus are already being printed.

"At no time did we look to offend anyone and the intent of the name on the menu may have been taken out of context as there are a number of items on the menu named after movies of significance."