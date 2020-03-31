Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Holy Batman! Comic hero spotted watching over Aussie city

31st Mar 2020 10:50 AM

EARLY morning commuters in Melbourne have been surprised to see the world's famous Dark Knight watching over them.

Photos of the comic hero standing on a railing beside a city intersection were shared on Facebook.

Melbournite Leon Sjogren said he spotted a guy dressed as Batman at 4.30am this morning.

Leon Sjogren | Facebook

"Good to know in these hard times we have someone watching over the City of Melbourne," he said.

Others were quick to point out in the current health climate, they were pleased to see he is taking necessary precautions.

"Well done Batman! Gloves, mask and isolating. You are an essential service."

To the man behind the Batman mask, whoever you are, thank you for the welcome comic relief (pun intended). 

More Stories

batman comic hero melbourne offbeat
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businessman’s call to get started on the flood levee

        premium_icon Businessman’s call to get started on the flood levee

        Business MP warns levee cost blow out may be worse than first expected

        Thief sentenced to a term of imprisonment for smash and grab

        premium_icon Thief sentenced to a term of imprisonment for smash and grab

        Crime The Rockhampton man picked up a drain grate and threw it through the front of a...

        Local gym going strong amid COVID-19 restrictions

        premium_icon Local gym going strong amid COVID-19 restrictions

        Lifestyle A CQ gym is keeping clients active, even in these uncertain times.

        CQ businesses hurt but some bright signs

        premium_icon CQ businesses hurt but some bright signs

        News Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast recorded the lowest drop among other CQ centres...