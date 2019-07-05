HOLY COW: Blue nomads in udderly beautiful boat land in CQ

Blue Nomads John and Kim Clinton have been doing the sail north for the past 15 years to escape the Sydney cold

Blue Nomads John and Kim Clinton have been doing the sail north for the past 15 years to escape the Sydney cold

GREY Nomads move aside, Blue Nomads are flocking to the Capricorn Coast and boaties John and Kim Clinton who have doing the northern jaunt for the past 15 years can see why.

Keppel Bay Marina General Manager Kylie Smith said with the windy weather there has been a big crowd of cruising boats in the marina for the last couple of weeks, seeking shelter from the wind and the rain.

"We have around 60 visiting boats right now and some still on their way in," Ms Smith said.

"We were very pleased to welcome back John and Kim who arrived at the Marina this past week on their beautiful Beneteau-Oceanis-50 'Holy Cow'.

"Many cruisers will recognise them with their distinctive black and white Friesian cow logo.

"They are regular visitors on their pilgrimage north, they said there are three things that keep them coming back, excellent food at the Waterline Restaurant, the boating services and the great shelter and convenient location of the marina to such beautiful cruising grounds."

John is the drummer with The Wolverines who play country rock with a splash of sailing music, and songs such as Bloody great day to go sailing which resonate with the cruising community.

John met Music Video Producer Kim and the couple said they knew they were meant to be together.

John said it's much easier to cruise with your soul mate while Kim comments she is his unpaid deck hand, such is the humour and camaraderie the couple bring on their visit.

After one particularly cold winter in Sydney many years ago, the couple decided they would head north to avoid the cold and what began as a three-month sailing season, grew into six months. Like a lot of cruisers, they fell in love with the cruisy lifestyle of being blue nomads.

John said as they're sailing up the coast the thing they look forward to most is having a meal at the Waterline.

"The Banana steaks are the best steaks on the East Coast." John said.

"If we've got anything that needs servicing on the boat, such as a plumbing, mechanical or electrical issues, we've found some very talented tradesmen here.

"On top of that it's a very sheltered marina, as far as the sea state goes and we value the protection."

Kim said it's also about the ideal location.

"Great Keppel has seventeen beaches, so you'll find a protected beach no matter what the conditions," she said.

"The waters are crystal clear, fabulous for snorkelling and there's no shortage of dolphins, turtles and whales, even the occasional dugong can be seen.

"It's just half an hour from the marina, it's rare to get the facilities and the cruising grounds so close together."

Kim and John enjoy cruising Keppel Bay and believe the whole area is underrated.

"We guess that's why they keep coming back," they agreed.