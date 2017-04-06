28°
Holy cricket, that's a lot of water!

Christine Mckee
| 6th Apr 2017 10:28 AM
The roaring Fitzroy River becomes a spectacle as flood waters rise towards an expected 9m peak.
The roaring Fitzroy River becomes a spectacle as flood waters rise towards an expected 9m peak.

IF THERE are three things Rockhampton knows well, it's floods, sports and a good sporting analogy.

So at around midday today, when the Fitzroy River flood peaks at 9m, about four Gabba stadiums of water will pass through the city every five minutes.

It's no small amount, but Rockhampton has been here before and the city is well prepared and well understands the post-flood cleanup process.

The Bureau of Meteorology's regional hydrology manager, Victoria Dodds says the river was at 8.8m at 9am and will continue to rise over the next couple of hours.

"It will stay high for around 48 hours until it starts to slowly subside over the weekend,” she said.

"This has come from rain in the Connors and Isaac catchments where some places had 1.2m of rain from Cyclone Debbie.”

