Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Dashcam on Gillies Range
News

‘Holy f***’: Terrifying range drive caught on camera

by Grace Mason
25th Nov 2020 4:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS couple say they were just waiting to watch a serious crash after witnessing the terrifying antics of a motorist towing a trailer on the Gillies Range.

The pair captured the incident on dashcam as they drove up the range towards Yungaburra on Wednesday morning.

The Cairns woman, who did not want to be named, said they followed the van, which was towing a wide trailer, for about 15 minutes from the 'sinkhole' roadworks through to the summit.

A still of footage from the Gillies Range.
A still of footage from the Gillies Range.

"They were just cutting over every blind corner," she said.

"It was in complete disregard for other road users.

"We were concerned we might see an accident absolutely."

The footage showed one vehicle having to take action to avoid the van and trailer, forced onto the road shoulder and only narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

The woman said they saw at least one other near-miss.

She said they contacted Policelink to report the incident and also spoke to officers in Yungaburra.

Originally published as 'Holy f***': Terrifying range drive caught on camera

qld drivers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is this website Queensland’s most innovative ag creation?

        Premium Content Is this website Queensland’s most innovative ag creation?

        Rural The cattle website has been named a finalist in the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

        MINE SHOCK: Mt Morgan project poised to restart

        Premium Content MINE SHOCK: Mt Morgan project poised to restart

        News New technology has made it viable for Mount Morgan’s mine to reopen and it could be...

        BUY LOCAL: How Cory would spend $500 for Christmas

        Premium Content BUY LOCAL: How Cory would spend $500 for Christmas

        Business Channel the explorer days of old with quality leather travel goods from Swarv.

        Yeppoon drug bust: ‘Significant’ amount of drugs seized

        Premium Content Yeppoon drug bust: ‘Significant’ amount of drugs seized

        News Police also found explosives and drug equipment during the raid.