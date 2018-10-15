Menu
THIS IS INSANE: A Sunshine Coast man has won more than $1.98m in the weekend's Gold Lotto draw after accidentally purchasing two identical tickets.
THIS IS INSANE: A Sunshine Coast man has won more than $1.98m in the weekend's Gold Lotto draw after accidentally purchasing two identical tickets.
Holy f---! Two? I've got more than $1.98 million?

15th Oct 2018 11:22 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM

A SUNSHINE Coast man who accidentally purchased two separate entries in Saturday night's Gold Lotto draw is celebrating after winning more than $1.98 million in prizemoney.

The man, in his 40s, purchased the two identical 50-game marked entries online using his favourite numbers. The tickets were two of four division one winning entries from across Australia, each paying $993,091.48.

When contacted by Golden Casket to confirm his win, the man was already busy celebrating, however, what he didn't know was that he had won the draw not once, but twice.

"Holy f---! Two? Two? Oh my God. I've got double that win?" he exclaimed.

"So I've got more than $1.98 million? Mate, you're kidding me, you are kidding me!

"This is f---ing intense!

"Today, you've changed my life man!

"What I did is I accidentally doubled up. I did buy two tickets. I've done it a few times now. I buy entries in advance, but then sometimes overlap when I get the next one.

"I can't believe it."

The man explained both his division one winning entries featured numbers that were special to him.

"I've been playing these numbers a long time - they're my favourite numbers. I'm superstitious. If I'm going to play, I have to play those numbers," he said.

While he had already begun contemplating how he might use his windfall, the winner confessed those plans would now change following the revelation he was a double division one winner.

"Twice. Yeah, this has changed the whole picture," he said.

"Will I quit my job? This is a distinct possibility.

"This just puts us ahead of the game.

"I'm going to cry. I need to ring my Mum and Dad. With this, I can do something for them."

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his two entries online at thelott.com.

So far this calendar year, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto have created 146 millionaires across Australia.

