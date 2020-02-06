‘Holy s***’: UFC monster is huge

The UFC is stacked with ripped fighters but heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou is flat out scaring everyone, even in the front office.

UFC stars have to maintain their incredible physiques to be able withstand the punishment in the ring.

But when those around the fight game are stunned by a ripped rig, that's when the world stands up to take notice

Francis Ngannou is the second ranked contender for UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic's belt, sitting behind only vanquished double champ Daniel Cormier.

But despite still having seven more events before his next fight, Ngannou is looking real good in the gym.

Posting a picture on Instagram, he even elicited an elegant reaction from UFC president Dana White.

"Holy F***in Shit!!!!" White commented on the post.

And it's hard to disagree with how Ngannou looks like he's ready to Hulk out of his weight belt.

Set to headline the UFC on ESPN 8 event from Colombus Ohio on March 29 (AEDT), Ngannou will go up against currently unbeaten knockout artist Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Known by the nickname "The Predator", Cameroonian 33-year-old Ngannou has won three straight fights with first-round knockout wins over Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos after a pair of losses to Miocic and an upset at UFC 226 to Derrick Lewis.

Rozenstruik is currently 10-0 in his career with four wins in the UFC, all knockouts.

The 31-year-old from Suriname came up as a kickboxer believes he'll knockout Ngannou and move to next in line for a title shot.

"I fought a lot of strong guys before - big, scary guys - and I used to knock them out. This won't be any different," Rozenstruik said. "The only thing I know is that we're working and we're going to get the job done. That's what we're going in for.

"I don't think he's the best striker I'm going to face, but he is the biggest challenge. We believe we're going to put him away. It's a fight. It's going to go back and forth - who lands first, who can take a shot, who cannot. We're going to see March 28."

While the fifth-ranked Rozenstruik is coming for Ngannou hard, the star barely seems to be registering it.

In fact, he's got his eyes on the future.

Earlier in the week, he posted video of a little kid doing his boxing training and showing impressive speed.

It turns out it's four year old Adeyemo Abdul Somod Ayomide from Nigeria.

In the original post, Ngannou said he'll manage him until he's the champ.

AFRICA GOT TALENT ⭐⭐⭐



I found this video on internet and I don't know who this is but someone bring me this kid and I'll manage him from now until he becomes a Champion. pic.twitter.com/Agn6UClEHw — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 2, 2020

I found the next @FloydMayweather his name is Adeyemo Abdul Somod Ayomide. He's from Nigeria and just about to turn 5 on March 23th.

I spoke with his dad who coaches him and other students. They train outside since they don't have a gym

🔜 Next move: Nigeria 🇳🇬#AFRICAGOTTALENTS pic.twitter.com/TuehICMWaO — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 3, 2020

The UFC train continues this weekend with UFC 247 which sees light heavyweight champ Jon Jones and the unbeaten Dominick Reyes fighting for the title, while Valentina Shevchenko defends her women's flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian in the co-main event.