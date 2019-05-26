Home And Away actor in court over alleged cop attack

Former Home And Away actor Keiren Noonan is accused of assaulting police after he allegedly broke an officer's nose and shoved another after refusing to leave a bar at Darling Harbour.

A NSW police spokesman said Irish actor Keiren Noonan, 32, became "intoxicated" while drinking at the promenade last night and later refused to leave the venue just after midnight.

He was then confronted by plain clothes police officers who he allegedly got in a "physical altercation" with.

The Cork actor, who trained as a sparky in the UK, appeared before Parramatta Bail Court this afternoon where he apologised for the alleged assault before his legal aid lawyer cut him off.

Keiren Noonan. Picture: Instagram

"Your honour can I give you my version of events," Noonan said via video link from his Surry Hills Police Centre holding cell.

"I would just like to say I'm really apologetic for what happened.

"I would never hit anybody especially not a female police officer."

He was then stopped by his legal aid representative who said "Mr Noonan if you could refrain from talking on the public record that's in your best interest".

Noonan was granted bail despite being opposed by the police prosecutor.

A NSW police spokesman said the incident happened after Noonan refused to leave a bar.

"The officers, who were in plain clothes, identified themselves to the man who again failed to leave the venue," a NSW Police spokesman said.

"Police will allege that a physical altercation ensued when the man pushed one officer in the chest and punched another officer in the face.

Noonan played “Spike” in five episodes of the show. Picture: Instagram

"The officer immediately started bleeding from the nose, while other police arrested the man and conveyed him to Day Street Police Station."

The female officer was taken to St Vincent's Hospital where she was treated for a "broken nose, swelling to the face and sore teeth".

The man faces charges relating to assaulting police causing actual bodily harm, resisting arrest, offensive language and failing to leave a licensed venue.

Police also applied for a long-term banning order to stop the actor from being able to drink in the area.

The Cork actor, who trained as a sparky in the UK, is due to appeared before Parramatta Bail Court this afternoon.

Noonan worked as a construction worker in Sydney for several years before being discovered by talent agent in a cafe last year.

He went on to film five episodes with Home And Away, playing the character Spike, but hasn't returned to the show since his stint ended.

Earlier this year Noonan said he was attempting to break into the Hollywood scene.

The actor told British tabloid newspapers The Sun newspaper in January that he had organised several meetings in Hollywood and had even landed several agents to help him break through.

"I'm going to Los Angeles to touch base with everybody there. I already have an agent in Sydney, London and Cork, so I'm just trying to get my network together," he said at the time.

"My plan is to contact Home And Away again once I'm back."

He also told The Sun he hoped to become as big a star as Irish actors Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan.