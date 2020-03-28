Home care worker calls for quicker response to pandemic

William Ryan votes in the local election at Rockhampton State High School in Wandal

Home care worker William Ryan begrudgingly cast his vote in the local election at Rockhampton State High School this morning.

"I feel like it should have been postponed at the very least," he said.

"They've put crosses on the floor to space out people but that's the bare minimum to make sure it's sanitary."

Working with people at risk in their own homes makes Mr Ryan extremely conscious about the spread of the coronavirus.

"I'm fairly new at my job and need to work buddy shifts, so they've cut the number of shifts to minimise the number of people working," he said.

Like many other single parents, he also has to contend with keeping his five-year old daughter isolated while moving her between two homes.

"I have faith in my ex doing the right thing, but it's still a little bit worrying," he said.

""It's a bit difficult to explain to a five-year old why her normal routines have changed but she seems to be going well so far."

As for the local election outcomes, Mr Ryan said he had been too busy to properly research the candidates, but he'd like to see more "oomph" in how our governments handle the pandemic.

"They should move a lot quicker rather than just copying other countries, and then saying, "Ooh, we're so good"," he said.