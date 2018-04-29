Menu
PRIZED PUMPKIN: The weight of the enormous pumpkin grown by Russ was 355.2kg.
Home-grown CQ pumpkin tips scales at 355kg

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
29th Apr 2018 5:24 PM

IT was the pumpkin grown with a little love and a lot of cow manure, which captured the attention of many.

The Giant Atlantic pumpkin, grown in an 11 meter by 11 meter pumpkin patch, by Russell Vogel was officially weighed over the weekend, taking out first prize at The Caves Show.

Coming in at a whopping 355.2kg, the enormous pumpkin was only rivalled by one other vegetable of the same kind.

PRIZED PUMPKIN: The weight of the enormous pumpkin grown by Russ was 355.2kg.

Russell's daughter Kelly Joyce joked that her dads big pumpkin may have scared everyone off this year.

"I was hoping last years pumpkin would challenge people to have a go themselves but it's possibly had the opposite effect,” she said.

"Unfortunately there were only two entries which is considerably down from the previous year.”

Kelly said Milman State School were growing one but unfortunately it collapsed.

"It would be cool to see more schools get involved,” Kelly said.

PRIZED PUMPKIN: The weight of the enormous pumpkin grown by Russ was 355.2kg.

"I think the kids would get a real kick out of watching them grow because they are so quick to develop.”

Kelly said the seeds from Russell's pumpkin would be available to anyone who wants to have a go in next years competition.

"Dad is very proud and we are overwhelmed by the interest it has generated,” Kelly smiled.

