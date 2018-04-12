Home grown duo takes out national music award

AWARD WINNERS: Homegrown music duo, Busby Marou has taken out the APRA award for the best blues and roots work of the year.

PERCHED on Great Keppel Island with sand between their toes and guitars in hand, Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou strung together song lyrics reminiscent of their home town.

It was here on the island, just of the Capricorn Coast, where the musical duo, Busby Marou, would produce hit track Best Part of Me.

Now a-year-and-a-half on from its release, the song has made its way into hearts of listeners taking out the Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) award for the best blues and roots work of the year on Tuesday night.

With three APRA awards under their belt, Jeremy said this one felt different to the rest. This one meant more as it hit closer to home.

"We had two songs nominated in the category, we also had Get Away Car up for the award, which also had a lot of airplay,” he said.

Jeremy explained the APRA awards were more of a tangible outcome for musicians as nominations were decided on air play time and the money which the song made the artist.

It acted as a reflection of what listeners liked.

"APRA is more based on how successful the song is on commercial radio,” he said.

"They mean more to artists than ARIA awards to put it in perspective.”

Going into the night Tom and Jeremy didn't expect to go home with a win.

Being nominated with artists including Bernard Fanning and Tash Saltana, Jeremy said they didn't think they were in with a chance.

"I was performing a song later that night so I wasn't even worried about the award, I was more nervous about that,” he said.

"I was on my second beer thinking, 'Okay don't forget about that song, don't forget it'.

"Then all of a sudden they are calling out our name and then my heart was racing crazily and then we were on stage.”

Producing the song with good mate and lead man of Evermore, Jon Hume, the duo recorded the song on Great Keppel Island.

"We make reference in the song to 40ks to beach which is referring driving from Rocky to the beach,” Jeremy explained.

"We also make reference to the Bayview (Tower).

"There is just something special about this song and the references we make to our home town.”

With the awards over for another year, Tom and Jeremy have turned their attention to their latest projects.

Including their tourism Queensland ad and organising another "One Hot Night” in Rockhampton at the end of the year.

"Had to keep the deal with Tourism Queensland secret for so long,” Jeremy said of the ad.

"Normally we can kind of go under the radar, people know who Busby Marou are, but now they can put a face to it.

"It does feel a bit weird to be the face of Queensland though and have it plastered everywhere, we've got to behave ourselves now,” he laughed.

As for "One Hot Night”, the music duo have already organised headline acts for the event, which then plan to hold annually.

"We did One Hot Night last year and have booked the venue again,” Jeremy said.

"I can't give away too much but we have some unbelievable headline acts.”