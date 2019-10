A house west of Brisbane has been gutted by fire this afternoon. Picture: 9NewsQueensland

A HOME west of Brisbane has been gutted by fire this afternoon, with two people currently being assessed by paramedics.

The fire started in the Balonne St, Brassall, home about 1pm and caused extensive damage to the interior.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are still on the scene.

No cause has yet been established.