Home holiday comp inspires imaginations

FAMILIES across Central Queensland are getting creative as part of Capricorn Enterprise’s Holiday at Home competition, which encourages people to recreate their best holiday experiences at home and in the backyard.

Stephanie Huff jumped at the chance to win prizes while encouraging her family to participate in activities to pass the time during the pandemic-induced isolation.

Accustomed to being out and about daily with daughter Azahlia, who at 18 months old loves being active, the competition has encouraged Stephanie to think differently about her time in isolation.

“We are usually quite busy attending playgroup, swimming and generally making the most of what the region has to offer,” Stephanie said.

“Azahlia has noticed the difference, she drags her swimming bag to the door and points at the car. Being so young she doesn’t understand why we can’t go out the way we normally would.”

The competition has encouraged Stephanie to get creative at home in ways she had not thought about before.

“We have been recreating the activities that we would normally do together in our own backyard,” she said.

“We have also set up activities to recreate things we would like to do with Azahlia when she is older.

“She loves the water and exploring so the activities have been wonderful to keep her entertained, minimise screen time and ensure she is not being upset by not being able to go out.

“This has really made me think about what we can do right here at home, such as setting up a mock beach, fossicking and exploring.

“The whole experience has made me rethink our activities and learn to think outside the box.

“With a little bit of imagination, we are creating more outside play activities and Azahlia is loving it.

“This is a new learning curve that will stay with us when the pandemic is over.”

Whether it’s relaxing in the backyard ‘resort’, fossicking for garden treasures, sharing the thrills of a wildlife adventure, fantasy fishing in the home headwaters or cooking up a culinary storm with a pretend creation from your favourite restaurant, Capricorn Enterprise is urging families to keep their holiday dreams alive during the Covid-19 crisis.

By uploading a photo or video to the Visit Capricorn Facebook page, your family could win one of three Family Boredom Buster prize packs valued at more than $250, filled with exciting prizes from local businesses including kids games and activities, a takeaway restaurant voucher, family tour/attraction passes, doughnut-making kits and more.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said while 2020 looked and felt a little different, it didn’t mean the region’s families needed to forgo the holiday feeling in the coming weeks.

“Our subtropical days remain simply spectacular and provide the perfect excuse to set up the backyard beach or camping trip and continue to enjoy the sunshine with your loved ones in your own environments,” Ms Carroll said.

“We will all eventually get through this tough time and the key right now is to stay healthy, continue dreaming, keep exploring and start planning all the things you would like to do within our top-notch destination once restrictions are eased.

“It is an incredibly important time to show our appreciation of local businesses and the experiences they have shared with our families over many years.

“Our region has so much to offer in terms of education and wonder to inspire our youngest residents and we are looking forward to seeing many backyard escapades over the coming weeks.”

A lucky winner will be drawn each Friday and will be notified by Capricorn Enterprise via Facebook.

It’s time to grab the swag, binoculars, beach towel or fossicking bucket. Round up your pets or perhaps your favourite cuddly stuffed friends and show us how holidaying is done in your neck of the woods.