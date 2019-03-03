Home is where the art is

Erin Dunne's House exhibition forms part of the at Rockhampton Art Gallery 2019 program

Erin Dunne's House exhibition forms part of the at Rockhampton Art Gallery 2019 program Jann Houley

HOME schooled on a Duaringa cattle property by her Mum, an art teacher who "let us use her good paints”, Erin Dunne was destined to become an artist.

Her latest exhibition about the significance of home is one of two which opened March 1 in Rockhampton's Art Gallery.

"Mum was a big influence on how my five siblings interpret the world visually; they all had a hand in helping me paint the gallery walls for this exhibition,” Ms Dunne said.

"And I used Dad's power tools out in Duaringa to cut out the freestanding ply pieces which are scattered throughout the gallery.”

After completing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Brisbane, Ms Dunne was lucky enough to secure Qld Arts Link funding to undertake a six months residency in Woorabinda followed by another year at a Brisbane kindergarten.

This work inspired her to pursue teaching so she completed a Grad. Dip. Education and began teaching at Rockhampton's Emmaus College in 2015.

She moved in her Nan's in Cruickshank St and it's that iconic Queensland home which is represented over and over, via different media, throughout this year's exhibition.

"The palm trees in her garden are a common motif; there's a sunset version when the light drops out of the sky and all that's left is the dark silhouettes,” Ms Dunne said.

"And there's another when a sky splitting February thunder storm rolls in, all lights and lashing rain.”

House by Erin Dunne. Contributed

Her exhibition features a hills hoist and a sprinkler installation, complete with audio recording.

"I really enjoy the anecdotes people bring to the exhibition about their everyday backyards: neighbours mowing, hosing the paths and kids running through the sprinklers,” Ms Dunne said.

She admits to the "guilty vicarious pleasures” which come from driving past and catching a glimpse into other people's homes.

"The other day I saw a little toddler staring out at me as I was driving past and looking in,” Ms Dunne said.

"New homes in particular are becoming increasingly private, demarcated suburban boxes.”

House by Erin Dunne (pictured) is based around the artist's drawing practice. Contributed

One of the gallery walls is dedicated to animated projection which rotates through the drawing process behind seven drawing Ms Dunne completed on her iPad.

"I dig through old family photos for inspiration and the one motif which all these drawings have in common is the chain link fence,” she said.

"Is it keeping us in or keeping us out?

Architecture and houses become vessels or repository for memories we're imprinted with when we're young,” Ms Dunne said.

House will be on display at Rockhampton Art Gallery from 2 March - 21 April 2019. Entry is free

