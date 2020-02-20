Menu
Home made sword pulled out during Rocky street fight

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
19th Feb 2020 2:28 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON man pulled out a home made sword, 60cm long, during a physical fight in a street earlier this month.

Zachary Andy Wilcockson, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 18 to one count of public nuisance and one of going armed in public to cause fear.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called to North St about 2.40pm on February 2 with reports of a male possibly armed with a machete.

He said when officers arrived they spoke with Wilcockson who admitted he had been in a “physical altercation” over SMSs sent to his current partner.

Snr Constable Rumford said Wilcockson had a home made sword, 60cm in length, in his possession at the time.

He said the defendant told them he pulled it out when the other male produced a knife.

The court heard the other man fled, fearing he would be stabbed, but returned with both men laying their weapons on the ground and shaking hands.

Defence lawyer Casparus Schoeman said Wilcockson was currently unemployed.

Wilcockson was fined $600 and a conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

