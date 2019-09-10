Home on The Range a must see

IT’S a contender for the best renovated house Pat O’Driscoll has seen in his 40 years in the property game.

This stunning four-bedroom home on The Range in Rockhampton is steeped in history and has been granted a “magnificent new life”.

Now it could be yours.

The gem that is 51 Agnes Street goes on the market on Saturday with no price tag.

This is what the property used to look like before the renovations.

“How do you put a price up on this when you know everything here is unique?” the property’s exclusive marketing agent, Mr O’Driscoll, of Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate, said.

You really do need to inspect the home for yourself to appreciate the standard of the major renovations.

But we’ll do our best to describe them for you.

“It always had a great history and reputation as being one of the signature homes of The Range when it was built in the 1950s,” Mr O’Driscoll said.

“The home now has been given this magnificent new life.

The space in the bathroom is just amazing, as is the chandelier.

“The presentation from the street is very striking with what the owners have done over the past 12 months to get it ready for the market.

“And as you can see, there is no area in any part of the property that hasn’t been touched by their thoughts and passion - a real labour of love and full marks to the owners for all of their efforts.

“To present this home to this standard, it’s an absolutely wonderful achievement.”

Mr O’Driscoll began his career in real estate in 1979 and started his own business seven years later.

In that time he has not seen many, if any, renovated properties better than this one.

“I’ve seen a lot of homes in 40 years and this is where I began my career looking after homes on The Range, and the southside predominantly, and over time we expanded into all facets of the real estate market.

The fireplace is a unique feature of the property.

“In my time in property I have seen some exceptional homes but this one just grabs your attention immediately as having had extensive thought and planning, design and investment, in high end finishes.

“It truly does have the wow factor.”

A special room in the house is the library and games room.

“The room is very calming,” Mr O’Driscoll said.

“It’s a great place to come and sit, relax and let the stresses of the day go by.

“I also love the kitchen with the servery opening up to the outdoor entertaining area, which brings the outside in.

“It’s well-designed and the attention to detail and the finishings are second to none.”

Mr O’Driscoll said there was literally nothing left for the new owners to do but to move in and enjoy life.

“To be able to find a home that’s low maintenance and low-set on The Range is extremely rare.

“It’s still got the great bones of a 1950s home with the double cavity brick construction and features, such as the marble fire place. The cost of including this style of construction and like features in a new build today would be quite prohibitive.

“The house has been brought back to a standard that’s well and truly above most that I’ve seen, but keeps some of that old charm of the 50s era.”

HOUSE FEATURES

This distinguished Agnes Street home is located in a highly sought-after pocket of The Range.

Walking distance to Rockhampton Grammar School, Girls Grammar School, and the Rockhampton Base Hospital and Hillcrest Private Hospitals.

Residence on 1012m2.

Distinguished character features throughout; including three-metre ceilings with ornate cornices, double cavity brick internal walls, marble fireplace.

Masterfully renovated, Hamptons meets French Provincial.

Spacious living rooms, dining, library, and office with separate entrance.

Classic Hampton’s style kitchen with 40mm stone bench-tops, and farmhouse sink.

Superb private outdoor entertaining area.

Four private bedrooms with generous master and his and hers robes and private ensuite.

Two large-sized bathrooms, including bath to main with separate powder room and double vanities to ensuite.

Classical Polished Australian Hardwood Flooring with Japan black staining.

Featured lighting including chandelier lighting.

Timber blinds and plantation shutters and doors.

Hard wired high-speed wifi with booster system.

Eight zone fully-ducted air-conditioned.

Garden storage facility.

Blue-chip location

Additional features include four-car accommodation (two off-street plus two undercover), pristine landscaped, fully-irrigated gardens, video intercom security, and totally fenced with secure electric gated entrance and electric panel door.

HOUSE HISTORY

1951 – Dr Jack and Mrs Nella Gillogley constructed their new family home at 51 Agnes St, Rockhampton. The home had many features not seen in new homes on the south side of Rockhampton in the day. Construction was prominently double cavity brick with tiled roof and Australian hardwood floors.

1960 – A new extension was designed by leading architect Mr Neil McKendry. He was instrumental in the design of many Rockhampton structures including the Pilbeam Theatre. The extension included a large main bedroom with a rarely seen second bathroom for parents’ use.

1998 - The home was transferred to family members.

1999 – The home was purchased by the May family.

2018 – Current owners purchased and commenced a redesign and renovations.

2019 – Renovations completed and marketing commences for offers to purchase campaign.