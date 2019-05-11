Home owners are too busy with island to knock down home

ON BACKBURNER: The house at 68 Farnborough Rd, Meikleville Hill, is ready for demolition, when the owners are ready.

ON BACKBURNER: The house at 68 Farnborough Rd, Meikleville Hill, is ready for demolition, when the owners are ready. Trish Bowman

A DILAPIDATED Farnborough Rd house won't be demolished any time soon.

Earlier in the week, The Morning Bulletin reported 66Farnborough Rd, where Sophie's Inn is located, was approved for the cafe to take up a larger footprint.

Eventually the landlords would like to convert the space into a cafe/bar with outdoor dining and a accommodation out the back.

Throughout this development application, it was mentioned the block of land to the north, 68 Farnborough Rd, is scheduled for demolition.

The precinct of shops on Farnborough Rd across from the caravan park. Contributed

The Morning Bulletin followed this and tracked down the owners for an update of what is happening.

Sojourn Developments Pty Ltd owns the house, with company director Wayne and his wife Laureth Rumble also owning Pumpkin Island.

The lot the house sits on includes three blocks, taking in the two blocks to the north.

The whole area is 6183sqm, which is about 0.6ha. Each lot is between 2000sqm and 21000sqm. The land was valued at $320,000 in 2017.

While the house is now condemned, it does have five bedrooms and three bathrooms

A price of $1million was paid for the land in 2007.

Speaking with Wayne Rumble, he said he didn't have any immediate plans for the house.

He explained that when they bought the land they did have plans for terrace-style apartment blocks.

They had feasibility studies done and Brisbane-based architects designed some plans that allowed the units to be placed on the hill to make use of the views.

However, at about the same time they sent builders over to Pumpkin Island to renovate it.

The couple moved to the island full time in 2009 and running the boutique eco-retreat has taken up their time.

Travellers can rent the entire Pumpkin Island, located in the Keppels off the coast of Yeppoon. Pumpkin Island management

They also run Elysian Retreat, a 3ha private cove boutique island resort in Paradise Bay on Long Island, Whitsundays, which they opened in late 2018.

Add into the mix three children under four and they have their hands too full to think about the Farnborough Rd project.

Wayne didn't rule out the idea of developing the block, saying they did want to do something eventually.

"We haven't given much thought to it,” he said. "Two resorts are keeping us busy. It's on the backburner - I don't want to say yes or no.”

There are signs on the house that say "Danger demolition no entry”.

Wayne said a few of the neighbours had contacted him to say there were squatters staying there during weather events.

Wayne wanted to keep putting a roof over their heads and said there was nothing for them to take or do anyway as the house wasn't habitable, so he told police not to worry too much.

He put the signs up after the weather cleared as a way to deter any troublemakers.

The house itself "is ready for demolition” but Wayne is a bit cautious to do it until he is ready.

"I'm not going to spend $70k on demolishing when I'm not going to do anything with it.”

Wayne said he and Laureth "would love to” go back to their apartments idea one day.

"When Laureth and I do manage to find the time ... it's always been the intention,” he said

Managers of Pumpkin Island Wayne and Laureth Rumble enjoy the pristine views of their home with their two daughters. Shayla Bulloch

Wayne's parents John and Sonja Rumble, a South African-born couple, bought the island in 2003 for $1.3million.

Wayne was given Pumpkin Island in 2003, for his 27th birthday in 2008.

XXXX Gold took over the island from 2012-15, hosting 3000 competition winners through various holidays over the years.

In November 2018, Wayne and Laureth were awarded Australasia's Most Sustainable Hotel in the Boutique Hotel Awards.

They were selected from more than 300 nominees in over 80 countries.

Each property was visited personally by an experienced hotel judge who specialised in each category and undertook a first-hand guest experience of the property.

The island itself is very small, only 150m wide and 450m long, and is a half-hour 14km ferry ride.

It caters for a maximum of 34 guests, who are able to book out the entire island if they wish.

Guests can book the whole island from $2220 per night and have access to five stylish cottage with a capacity of 26.

Other rooms start from $325 per night and all rooms are 20-30m from the beach and have beach views.

Guests are able to self-cater or pre-order gourmet meal hamper packages from the Keppel Bay Marina's Waterline Restaurant.

"We're incredibly busy, it's been very good,” Wayne said.

Wayne took the time to thank Mary Carroll from Capricorn Enterprise for her hard work on promoting the area.

Livingstone Shire Council confirmed there were no development applications lodged for the block or the whole lot.