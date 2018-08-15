Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Regional Council's city hall.
Rockhampton Regional Council's city hall. File
Council News

Home owners pay up after council threat to sell properties

Michelle Gately
by
15th Aug 2018 4:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of home owners have settled years of debt with Rockhampton Regional Council to avoid having their properties auctioned off tomorrow.

In July, 49 notices were printed in The Morning Bulletin advertising the sale of homes where owners had not paid rates for more than three and a half years.

Earlier this year the council sent 81 letters to home owners advising them their properties would be sold if their accounts weren't paid, with 32 settling their rate arrears before the public notices were published.

As at Wednesday morning, there were 13 properties remaining for the auction.

Several other accounts may have been settled since then.

The auction will be held at Rockhampton City Hall at 12pm.

The full list of properties remaining on the auction list can be found here.

property rockhampton property rockhampton regional council tmbcouncil
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    RV shooter accused will fight charges

    premium_icon RV shooter accused will fight charges

    Crime A MAN accused of discharging a firearm with a bullet going through the window of a parked campervan yesterday morning has indicated he will fight the charges.

    • 15th Aug 2018 4:49 PM
    CQ business has junior job up for grabs, but there's a catch

    premium_icon CQ business has junior job up for grabs, but there's a catch

    News "I don't know if young people now are being taught how to work.”

    Country music fan leads hard-working group to raise $50,000

    premium_icon Country music fan leads hard-working group to raise $50,000

    News Dawn Anderson and her fellow members are making a difference

    • 15th Aug 2018 4:47 PM
    Locals in form in round 3 of CQ Karting Series

    premium_icon Locals in form in round 3 of CQ Karting Series

    Motor Sports GALLERY: Quality racing across all classes in two-day event

    • 15th Aug 2018 5:22 PM

    Local Partners