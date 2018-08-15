Home owners pay up after council threat to sell properties

DOZENS of home owners have settled years of debt with Rockhampton Regional Council to avoid having their properties auctioned off tomorrow.

In July, 49 notices were printed in The Morning Bulletin advertising the sale of homes where owners had not paid rates for more than three and a half years.

Earlier this year the council sent 81 letters to home owners advising them their properties would be sold if their accounts weren't paid, with 32 settling their rate arrears before the public notices were published.

As at Wednesday morning, there were 13 properties remaining for the auction.

Several other accounts may have been settled since then.

The auction will be held at Rockhampton City Hall at 12pm.

The full list of properties remaining on the auction list can be found here.