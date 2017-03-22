Home security increased in a bid to reduce property crime

A LOCAL security company has been inundated with calls to install home alarms and CCTV cameras as residents try to reduce the impact of break-ins.

Alarm technician for Patlaw Securities, Cameron Turner said he was usually busy with maintenance work, but since November last year had been installing more security systems.

"It's been really full-on for us, we've been putting in alarms left, right and centre and a lot of CCTV,” he said.

"It's become a real trend now.”

Mr Turner regularly works with clients who've been broken into and their stories are often the same - 'I didn't lock my door'.

"Probably 80% of the stuff I see could be avoided by just locking your screen door,” Mr Turner said.

"Basically every night kids just jump fences and they'll check a hundred houses and eventually find one that's unlocked.”

Although it's hard to pin-point exactly why break-ins appear to be on the rise, Mr Turner said he believes the region's economy is a driver.

"I think having the down turn in the economy we've definitely noticed it,” he said.

"People are trying to do what they can do to get by.”

Statistics from the Queensland Police Service show stark differences around the region when it comes to rates of unlawful entry.

In Blackwater there were 16 cases of unlawful entry in 2015 and 35 in 2016 - there have already been 23 recorded cases this year.

In Rockhampton, unlawful entry offences reached 287 last year compared to 201 in 2015 though have been in decline since 2001, when there were 606 cases.

Capricornia as a whole recorded a slight increase in unlawful entries since 2010 with 26,345 cases recorded last year.

In a testament to home security systems, yesterday detectives from the Blackwater Criminal Investigation Branch arrested a 17-year-old boy by using home CCTV footage.

The teen was charged with four offences relating to entering dwellings and two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Residents with CCTV cameras are able register their footage with police, which can be used to assist in solving outstanding property offences and further prevent other offences.

How to keep your home secure

The Queensland Police Service provides tips to residents on how to keep their home safe:

Even when you are at home, be aware of your home security and ensure doors and windows are secured.

Make it as difficult as possible for an offender to gain entry i.e. install and use key operated locks on doors and windows, don't place keys under door mats or in obvious places.

Keep cash, keys and valuables out of sight and out of easy reach.

Don't leave a house key under the door mat or a pot plant, in the letterbox or in other obvious places.