Home 'significantly damaged' in early morning fire

A home has been gutted by what police have said was a 'significant' house fire in Rockhampton early Friday morning. Maddelin Mccosker

6:30AM: UP TO seven fire crews rushed to the scene of a 'substantial' house fire or Archer Street in the early hours of this morning.

Queensland Fire received a call at 1.40am which reported smoke could be seen coming from the rood of the home.

The first crew arrived on scene at 1.47am to find the 15m by 15m timber home was 'fully engulfed' by fire.

Ergon were called to the scene as were QAS as it was unknown if there were any people inside.

Reports from the scene indicate the home was heavily locked and difficult to gain access into, but crews were eventually able to get into the home where they found there were no occupants.

Wearing breathing apparatus, crews worked to extinguish the blaze from the outside perimeter of the house, ensuring the fire didn't spread to neighbouring properties.

At 2.25am, Ergon arrived at the scene to shut off power to the home.

By 2.40am the fire has been contained to the building and crews were working to 'dampen down hot spots'.

At 3.30am, crews had successfully extinguished the fire, with some crews leaving after the fire was out.

Some crews remained on scene to continue to dampen hotspots.

QAS and Ergon left the scene shortly before 3.40am and all hotspots were extinguished by 4.40am.

Queensland Police arrived on the scene shortly after 1.45 and remain on scene this morning to 'maintain the integrity of the scene while investigations continue'.

The Fire Investigation Unit has been called and is expecting to arrive at the home this morning to begin investigations into the cause of the blaze.