NEW START: Tim, Rhys Kennedy, Jesse Zielke, Helena Kidd and Karen celebrate the beginning of a custom built house for people with disabilities
Home to suit disabled

Meg Bolton
23rd Nov 2019 12:00 AM
WIDE hallways and wheelchair-accessible showers will make Helena Kidd’s life easier.

The 43-year-old Rockhampton woman can’t wait to move into a custom-built house for people with disabilities as part of a partnership between a Central Queensland builder and disability support provider, Choice, Passion, Life.

“For many of us, finding a home is relatively simple but when you have a disability, your choices can be extremely limited,” chief executive officer Rhys Kennedy said.

“There are not many homes in the rental market that have the features a person with disability needs, such as accessible bathrooms, widened doors, and reinforced ceilings for hoists.

“Yet, as a result to the National Disability Insurance Scheme, more people with disability than ever before are looking for new places to live.”

The four-bedroom, fully accessible home in Norman Gardens is due for completion in April 2020.

The home was designed specifically to meet the needs of its new residents, who will live in the home with support from CPL.

This house is the third specialist disability accommodation development for Bundaberg-based Liveable Home Builders.

Director Jesse Zielke said his family’s experience with disability motivated him to address the shortage of accommodation for people with disability.

“Though there is more interest in disability housing, there has been little development activity in Rockhampton, so I’m already planning a second home for three more locals.”

