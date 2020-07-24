Home track reward for patient racegoer

TURF CHAT

By Brett Kitching

IPSWICH-based trainer Glen Petersen collected a welcome winner on his home track this afternoon.

Starting as $3 favourite, Phabeni won the 1200 metre Benchmark 60 race to give trainer Petersen his first winner since March when Lovespeed Girl won at Ballina.

It had been almost two years since five-year-old gelding Phabeni collected a win and that was at Ipswich in October 2018.

His impressive record at the track moved to two wins and a placing from four career starts. Overall the galloper has had 36 career starts for just four wins with two of those at Ipswich.

Phabeni has however managed to be a decent money spinner collecting over $120,000 in prize money for connections across his career.

Three kilo claiming apprentice Minonette Kennedy was in the saddle for the hometown win by Phabeni. Minonette has impressive riding stats with a winning strike rate of over 13% from more than 330 career starts.

Father/son double

A FATHER and son combination enjoyed a winning double for the Wilson family at Ipswich today as the Gold Coast based trainers collected the first two races of the day.

Father John Wilson was first to enter the winner's stall as his charge So You're Magic saluted in the first of the day.

Winning jockey Tegan Harrison aboard SoYoureMagic at Ipswich racetrack. Picture: Claire Power

Ridden by Tegan Harrison a few weeks into her comeback from serious injury, So You're Magic created somewhat of an upset on the fourth line of betting at $4.80.

John's son Marcus was the next winner at the track in the second race as Electric Dragon collected the win with Robbie Fradd in the saddle.

After six career starts for four placings including a second place at Ipswich in June, this two-year-old deserved the maiden win.

Ipswich winner Electric Dragon ridden by Robbie Fradd. Picture: Claire Power

Starting as the $2.50 favourite, Electric Dragon earned in excess of $20,000 for the win due to the QTIS registration held by the juvenile filly.

This double of wins was due reward for the team of father and son who has been a great supporter of Ipswich racing having great success over the years at the Bundamba track.

Qualify boost for quaddie

THE longest priced winner of the day waited until the last race of the day as Qualify put some value into the quadrella with a win at $10.

Qualify is trained by Trevor Whittington on the Gold Coast and was ridden by Andrew Spinks.

The first three legs of the quaddie were won by favoured runners starting with the odds on Global Choice for Paul Jenkins and ridden by Jim Orman, then Twerk for Chris Munce and Larry Cassidy at $2.40, and Phabeni for Glen Petersen at $3.

The value of the last leg winner managed to push the quaddie up over $300 for a dollar.

Restaurant, sports bar open

THERE was further expansion of the Ipswich Events and Entertainment Centre as the Barn Family Restaurant and Thoroughbreds Sports Lounge opened for the first time to the public at the races today.

These facilities will be opened on race days as well as the weekends over the next few weeks, with a view to eventually opening on a seven day a week basis.

Further details and bookings can be sought at the centre's website.

Next Ipswich meetings

IPSWICH'S next scheduled racing is Thursday, to round out July racing.

Racing at Ipswich in August is on Friday 7th, Thursday 13th, Wednesday 19th and Thursday 27th.