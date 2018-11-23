Homegrown film makers shine at film festival

PURE TALENT: Screenshot from one of the Capricorn Film Festival entries, The Shelvador. The festival will take place in Yeppoon today.

PURE TALENT: Screenshot from one of the Capricorn Film Festival entries, The Shelvador. The festival will take place in Yeppoon today. Contributed

Schedule

Saturday, November 24 at Yeppoon Town Hall

12pm: SESSION: INDI DISTRIBUTION

1pm: SESSION: THE ACTORS

2pm: FILMMAKER SUPPORT: SCREEN QLD

3pm: CAPS JUNIOR (PG)

3.30pm: B.OLD SHORT FILMS (PG)

4pm: CAPS OPEN (M15+)

4.30pm: CAPS WORLD (M15+)

6pm: AWARD CEREMONY

Saturday, November 24 at Keppel Bay Sailing Club

7pm: Festival Closing Drinks.

Opening Night Film: The Pretend One

This is the heart-warming tale of a young female farmer and her imaginary friend. He's been by her side for twenty years and counting. Now, as he watches her fall for another man - a real man - it dawns on him: he is in love with her. Unable to face losing her, he must fight to become real himself.

The Pretend One is a coming-of-age drama about Charlie and Hugo who are aged in their 20's and live in a rural town in Central Queensland. They've been best friends their whole lives. There's just one

thing - Hugo is Charlie's imaginary friend. Though their relationship has always been

platonic, when Charlie begins to fall for Guy, a producer from the city scouting for a TV documentary series - Hugo realises he's in love with Charlie. He sets about trying to win her for himself but

its obvious he can't compete in the real world. He decides that the only way to win Charlie back is to become real himself. He tests out his boundaries, tries moving objects and learns that he

can channel energy when he becomes emotional. But as he moves closer and closer to becoming real, he pushes the girl he loves further away. Talking to someone others can't see has always caused Charlie to be outcast in her town. In a heartfelt moment with her father, who has been distant since her mother's tragic death in her childhood, Hugo realises that she can't grow while he is around. He realises he was meant to help her through that difficult period, not be with her forever.

Short Film Competition

CAPS Junior

Tick Tock: Directed by Kasey Deeth | 10 mins | Rockhampton | In English | PG

As invasion looms over Australia's northern coastline, Barbara learns that her brother had gone missing in the line of duty. What at first seems a mere casualty of the Second World War soon escalates into something far more deadly when time itself comes to a standstill and Barbara is confronted with a horrible truth...

The Shelvador: Directed by Jordan Muller| 12 mins | Gladstone | In English | PG. Directed by Alex Milios | 8 mins | Biloela | In English | PG

In this film-noir, private eye Mr Brown gets more than he bargained for when three friends enlist his help to track down their stolen Shelvador Refrigerator.

The Ghost in the Air: Directed by Alex Milios | 8 mins | Biloela | In English | PG. When a man is stuck in purgatory, events occur and frighten him as revenge for the problems he has caused earlier in life. He must figure out how to move on from his past mistakes.

Image En Mouvement: Directed by Jamisyn Chapman | 3mins | Invited | In English | PG. is is a quirky experimental art film that explores the relationship between still and moving images, hence the title: Image en Mouvement which translates to image in motion.

Rosemary: Directed by Jerry McGiffin | 4 mins | Bundaberg | In English | PG. Rosemary's shows the troubled story of Jerry's Grandma. Rosemary McDonald grew up in Glasgow in through history's darkness time. As she got out of poverty fear followed until she died.

The Phone Call: Directed by Elizabeth Tansley | 8 mins| Rockhampton | In English | M. Richo gets lucky and wants to share the news.

CAPS Open

Come Correct: Directed by Alex & Dominic Russell | 12 mins | Rockhampton | In English. A loveable bogan challenges a pompous bartender to a cocktail duel after he is unfairly evicted.

Give and Take: Directed by Tylah Kinbacher | 3 mins | Innisfail | In English | PG. Two best friends find out that one of them has an incurable disease. Madi urges to find a way to cure her, though it may come with a big price.

Don't Feed the Ducks: Directed by Tim Goodwin | 5 mins | Invited | In English | PG. It's a perfect day in the park and Guy wants nothing more than to feed the ducks at the pond. Sadly, an official sign forbids it. He is approached by a charismatic duck who tries to get him to hand over the bread. But Guy isn't about to break the law.

Nostalgia: Directed by Brad Marsellos | 3 mins | Bundaberg | In English | PG. A young trans person explores memories of growing up in Bundaberg, Australia.

Post Mortem Mary: Directed by Joshua Long | 10 mins | Brisbane | In English | PG. A mother and a daughter, Mary, who suffers from a crippling fear of death run a post mortem photography business. As Mary confronts her phobia she must do all she can to make the dead look alive...

Squad Leader: Directed by Maxime-Claude 'Ecuyer | 7 mins | Canada | In English | PG

Star Wars meets Shakespeare. Hamlet's famous soliloquy is presented as the inner voice of a Stormtrooper, demonstrating the way Shakespeare's language still echoes down to us through the centuries and remains as relevant today as ever.

CAPS World

Dying Art: Directed by Brendan Kelly | 8 mins | Canberra | In English | M. There is an unspoken trust between an actor and their director on set, but actors are not always told everything. But what happens if that trust is secretly abused in a deadly way for personal gain?

Round Trip: Directed by Ren Thackham | 6 mins | Sydney | In English | M. On a mysterious dirt road in the harsh yet beautiful Australian outback, Ned Williams, a beast with a dark side, is trying to escape authority and Constable Rose, a true blue honest bloke, is trying to get out of the desert without being shot, run over... or eaten.

Wingman: Directed by Ben McCulough | 6 mins | Melbourne | In English | PG. A couple constructs a massive cardboard plane for their nephew...but when they take it for a test flight, they find themselves fighting off an entire squadron of enemies! They'll need more allies to win this battle.

Cut Off: Directed by Ryan Cauchi | 1 min | Sydney | In English | PG. A true millennial horror story.

Just Me & Molly: Directed by Mary Lee-Woolf | 13 mins | United Kingdom. A bittersweet tale of love, addiction and redemption, as Molly, a fragile 80- year old, and Peter, a tortured young man, find solace in the most difficult of circumstances.

Koe: Directed by Takeshi Kushida | 10 mins | Japan| In English | PG. A lonely man falls in love with a

shadow of woman appeared on the apartment's wall.

Sessions

Session: Indi Distribution. Don Kornits of FilmInk presents.

Session: The Actors. Ben Mingay, Melina Vidler and David Field.

Session: Filmmaker Support. Katherine Slattery of Screen Queensland.

Session: B.OLD Short Films.