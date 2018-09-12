HOMEGROWN: Getting to know the faces behind our farms

Rockhampton may be the Beef Capital but the Central Queensland region is home to much more than that.

The region is a multi-million dollar agricultural industry that contributes nearly a quarter of Queensland's total exports. Looking at the Fitzroy region specifically this includes the five local government areas of Banana, Central Highlands, Gladstone, Rockhampton, and Woorabinda, and the major regional centres of Emerald, Gladstone and Rockhampton.

The region covers a total area of around 117,549 square kilometres and is home to approximately 226,300 people. Agricultural land in the Fitzroy region occupies 90,720 square kilometres, or 77 per cent of the region.

In 2016-17, the gross value of agricultural production in the Fitzroy region was $1.5 billion, which was 10 per cent of the total gross value of agricultural production in Queensland ($14 billion).

76 per cent of the region is beef cattle farming (8, 466 farms) with the other main industries grain, cotton, horse, other crop, fruit and nut and dairy cattle.

The Morning Bulletin will be sharing a series of stories titled Homegrown in the next few months around the various agricultural farms we have in the region like Tim and Jenna Keogh's avocado and mango farm in Karba and the Caton's lychee farm at South Yamba.

Stay tuned for more stories on produce you may not know was grown like lychees, coffee, bananas, beekeepers, macadamias and more and the faces behind them.