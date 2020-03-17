Homegrown movie star encourages budding regional filmmakers

A LOT has changed for homegrown writer, director and actor Dominic Russell since his short film Come Correct took out the top spot at the 2018 Capricorn Film Festival.

He is now based in Brisbane, finishing his Masters, with new and exciting projects in the works.

However, one thing that hasn’t changed is his love of regional filmmaking.

“I’m based in Brisbane at the moment, but I come back regularly. I like to come back and keep the regional film- making angle going,” he said.

Since his win in 2018, Russell has continued his involvement in the Film Festival, now helping as an organiser as well as participating as an entrant.

“I entered Come Correct in the 2018 Film Festival, which we won and then last year I came on board and started helping out as a kind of events organiser and just being an extra pair of hands,” he said.

This year has been no exception and with the announcement last week that entries for the 2021 festival were now open, Russell is preparing to submit his newest film called Hangxiety.

“It’s about an ordinary man trying to make a flight on time when he’s got the hangover of his life, so it’s definitely in the realm of observation comedy,” he said.

“But then also, in a very comedic way, making comment on the social trend at the moment, how people get anxious the night after drinking.”

The Capricorn Film Festival welcomes submissions of feature films, documentaries and short films and offers a total cash prize of $4000 to be shared among the winners.

Of the five submission categories, two are Central Queensland specific, with the organisation’s goal to support the growth of regional filmmakers.

According to Russell the festival is an excellent opportunity, particularly for regional filmmakers, to get a foot in the door.

“There are only so many contacts and you need to get together and collaborate and learn from each other. Particularly if you are an up and comer, you don’t really know where to start and you want to start taking filmmaking more seriously,” he said.

“Applying for the festival is one thing, but even if you don’t get in, just participating and going to the workshops that are organised, trying to meet new people is just invaluable if you want to start building a network.”

“If you start regionally making these contacts is a great way to expand your circle quickly.”

Entries are open until October 13, with official selections notified by October 19.

Submissions accepted online via capricornfilmfestival .com.