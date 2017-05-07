Homeless driver in the dark over loss of license

There were four people in the car when police pulled her over.

HOMELESS and caring for her mother, a 24-year-old woman claimed she didn't realise her driver's license had been suspended.

Tia Helen Maria Jay Alberts pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court last month on two charges of disqualified driving.

Her defence lawyer Zoe Craven said her and her mother had been homeless when she was first charged for driving while disqualified.

She said her client had not received the notice informing her of the disqualification as she had no fixed address.

The second disqualified driving offence occurred in the lead up to the Fitzroy River flooding early last month.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted a silver vehicle on William St with four occupants in the vehicle at 11.30pm on December 3.

He said police checks revealed Alberts' licence had been suspended for three months until December 6 because of demerit points and she stated she was not aware of the suspension.

Mr Fox said on the second occasion, April 4 at 8.40pm, Alberts had her sister and nephew in the car when police pulled her over in Norman Gardens.

He said between the first offence and the second offence, Alberts had received further fines which led to her licence suspended on March 29 at which time she was still homeless.

Alberts was fined $250 and disqualified from driving for six months.