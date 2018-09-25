Homeless drug user fined $2400 for trespass and marijuana

GROWING: A Sugarloaf man has been charged for using marijuana for pain relief.

A MAN who was evicted from a property was found sleeping under the carport, protecting his belongings, including cannabis and a bong, has been fined $2400.

Arthur James Moore, 41, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to trespassing, possession of a dangerous drug, a drug utensil and possessing of a prescription drug illegally.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Moore was busted trespassing on the Livingstone St, Rockhampton property on May 5 after being evicted on April 13.

She said police located Moore and another person sleeping under the carport.

Ms King said Moore told police he "was guarding his belongings as he had no one to help him collect it”.

Police found a home made water pipe, a clip seal bag with marijuana weighing 0.89g, and five tablets in a blister packet of prescription only medication.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Moore was homeless at the time.

The court heard Moore had a seven-page criminal record consisting mostly of drug related offences.

"You obviously have a problem with drugs,” Magistrate Ross Woodford said.

"It's going to lead you back to prison.”