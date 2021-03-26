Homeless event cancelled due to COVID regulations

Homeless Connect provides people who are experiencing, or are at risk of, homelessness with access to various services, as well as an opportunity stock up on essential items. FILE PHOTO

Homeless Connect will not be held in Rockhampton this year due to the contact tracing and health regulations still in place due to COVID-19.

The annual event provided people who were experiencing, or are at risk of, homelessness with access to various services, as well as an opportunity stock up on essential items.

It was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and gathering restrictions in place.

In an effort to continue to support vulnerable members of the community, Rockhampton Regional Council announced it was partnering with service providers across the region to provide support packs to those experiencing homelessness.

Councillor for Communities, Drew Wickerson, said council had worked closely with agencies on planning and delivering this initiative.

“Normally around this time of year we would support service providers and organisations across the region to hold Homeless Connect,” he said.

“Local service providers looked at various ways the event could go ahead this year, however, unfortunately the contact tracing and health regulations still in place due to COVID meant it wasn’t possible.

“We are planning to go ahead with the full event in 2022, however in the interim we all wanted to work together to find an alternative way to support vulnerable members of our community.”

Cr Wickerson said council would provide 200 vouchers for support packages to service providers throughout the region.

“Providers will work with their clients to ensure the packages are provided to those who are most in need,” he said.

“While it’s a shame we weren’t able to go ahead with the Homeless Connect event this year, I am very glad we’ve been able to support this initiative in its place.”

