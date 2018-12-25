Homeless girl's meth in gum wrapper in car centre console

A YOUNG woman who relocated to Rockhampton from Deception Bay after a falling out with her family has ended up in court for drug possession.

Amy Chantelle Heath, 18, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to possessing methamphetamines and drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted Heath driving on Moores Creek Rd at 1.47am on December 1 and she declared she had drug paraphernalia in her door.

She said police found a crystal substance inside a gum wrapper in the centre console.

Defence lawyer Mr King said Heath had moved to Rockhampton from Deception Bay after a falling out with her family, which effectively left her homeless, and had turned to drugs after a friend died in a car accident.

Heath was sentenced to a 10-month probation order and no conviction was recorded.