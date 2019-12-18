Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
homeless man Henry Hammond has pleaded not guilty to murdering Courtney Herron who was found dead in a Melbourne park earlier this year.
homeless man Henry Hammond has pleaded not guilty to murdering Courtney Herron who was found dead in a Melbourne park earlier this year.
Crime

Homeless man denies ‘horrendous’ killing of Courtney Herron

by Caroline Schelle
18th Dec 2019 1:46 PM

A homeless man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a young woman who was found dead in an inner-Melbourne park.

Henry Hammond, 27, is facing one count of murder after the body of Courtney Herron, 25, was found in Royal Park in May.

Courtney Herron’s body was found in a Melbourne park is May this year.
Courtney Herron’s body was found in a Melbourne park is May this year.

He pleaded not guilty to the killing on Wednesday at Melbourne Magistrates Court and was committed to stand trial at the Victorian Supreme Court in January.

Ms Herron was found dead by dog walkers in Royal Park at Parkville on May 25, with injuries described by police as "horrendous".

Henry Hammond pleaded not guilty to the killing. Picture: AAP
Henry Hammond pleaded not guilty to the killing. Picture: AAP

She had been couch surfing and sleeping rough while struggling with drug and mental health issues at the time of her death.

Mr Hammond was also homeless.

court courtney herron henry hammond murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

        News The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening and driven by the 15-year-old girl.

        New lease of life at old cafe

        premium_icon New lease of life at old cafe

        News Doors to open today with bagels, overnight oats, pulled pork bowls, lamb burgers...

        Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

        premium_icon Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

        Crime Police were called to alleged break and enter at BCF Rockhampton last night.

        COURT: 112 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 112 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.