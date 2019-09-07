Menu
Jeremy Allen Wheeler was busted for smoking weed on the side of the road after finding it in a bin at Allenstown Square.
Crime

Homeless man finds devil's lettuce in shopping centre bin

Aden Stokes
by
7th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
A HOMELESS man busted smoking weed on the side of the road says he found the devil's lettuce in a nearby bin.

Jeremy Allen Wheeler, 38, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to possessing cannabis and a pipe for smoking.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called to Allenstown at 5.30pm on August 18 to reports of a man sitting on the side of the road "smoking crack”.

When police arrived, they saw him nervously moving things around on the grass in front of him, including a tobacco pouch.

Police searched the tobacco pouch and found 0.2g of cannabis. They also found a beer can, which had been fashioned into a smoking utensil and "stunk” of cannabis.

Wheeler told police he found the tobacco pouch with the cannabis inside, in a bin at Allenstown Square.

Duty lawyer Grant Cagney, representing Wheeler, said he was homeless at the time and planned to use the tobacco pouch to carry around dumper cigarettes he found.

Wheeler was fined $750 and the property was forfeited.

