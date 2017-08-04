29°
Homeless man's heartache revealed after Rocky bank eviction

Shayla Bulloch
| 4th Aug 2017 4:51 PM Updated: 6:10 PM
Police escort a man out of the Commonwealth Bank in the CBD.
Police escort a man out of the Commonwealth Bank in the CBD.

POLICE say they have taken an elderly man to a diversionary centre after he caused a scene at a Rockhampton bank this afternoon.

The man reportedly refused to leave the Commonwealth Bank's Bolsover St branch, lying on the ground until police were forced to carry him out.

He was gently aided into a nearby paddy wagon, with a woman, who identified herself as a relative, pushing his walker alongside.

After police left, the woman shared a heartbreaking story of the man's plight.

She said the 73-year-old was homeless with no where to sleep tonight.

She said he had heart problems and had earlier in the day been in hospital.

"He's been homeless for two or three years," the woman said, adding he used to work and have his own house.

She said the man had been trying to get money at the bank.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bank elderly man homeless police protest rockhampton

