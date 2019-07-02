Homeless, mentally ill man, breaches DV order to get help

A MAN who worked at Aurizon for 12 years before being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia that led to his life spiralling downward has been fined $500.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, July 1, to one count of breaching a domestic violence order and one of stealing fuel.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said the defendant attended his mother's workplace on June 12, which was in breach of a domestic violence order, and asked her for money for food and fuel.

He said the mother told the defendant he needed to leave as he was not allowed to be there.

Ten days later, the defendant put 62.5 litres of unleaded petrol in his car, told the staff he had left his wallet behind and would be back to pay them but he did not return.

Mr Studdert said when police spoke with him, he told them he was homeless and after realising he forgot his wallet, he also realised he didn't have enough money to pay for the fuel.

Defence lawyer William Prizeman said the defendant had worked for Aurizon for 12 years as a fitter and turner, but his health deteriorated and he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

"He was living in a caravan park,” he said.

"He fell behind paying his rent and was evicted.”

Mr Prizeman said the defendant was living in his car.

He said the man approached his mother for assistance, knowing he would breach the court order, because he was desperate.

The man was fined $250 for each offence and convictions were recorded.