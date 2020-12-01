Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Homeless mum traded drugs for beauty service

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
1st Dec 2020 3:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A mother-to-be who was busted by police trading drugs for a haircut was living out of her car at the time of her offending.

Police attempted to intercept Jahli Kia-Ann Berzinski, 25, on August 20 last year driving in West End.

The Townsville Supreme Court heard Berzinski sped off but was identified by police a short time later sitting in her parked car at a West End address at 3am.

A police search found 6.247g of methamphetamine, $650 cash, unused needles, digital scales, unused clip seal bags, a smoking utensil and a police controller traffic sign.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Jahli Kia-Ann Berzinski, 25, was sentenced for supplying dangerous drugs.
Jahli Kia-Ann Berzinski, 25, was sentenced for supplying dangerous drugs.

Crown prosecutor Dominique Orr said an analysis of Berzinski's mobile phone uncovered a drug supply.

"There was a text message sent on the seventeenth of August 2019 which indicated the defendant had supplied a quantity of methamphetamine in exchange for a haircut," she said.

"That was 0.2g."

Berzinski pleaded guilty to five charges including supply dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

Jahli Kia-Ann Berzinski, 25, was sentenced for supplying dangerous drugs.
Jahli Kia-Ann Berzinski, 25, was sentenced for supplying dangerous drugs.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters said his client's life went "downhill" after the birth of her second child.

"She was using an enormous amount of drugs she said although she was not an intravenous drug user the quantity she was consuming was quite staggering

"At that time she was living out of her car she was homelessness and she had reached rock bottom in her life."

Mr Walters said Berzinski was a mother to two children and was currently 27 weeks pregnant.

Justice David North told Berzinski she had fallen victim to the grips of an ice addiction.

"Its sale and supply throughout the community is the cause of a lot of harm," he said.

"Those who use it are often driven to crime, personal degradation and the collateral harm caused by the drug is significant."

Berzinski was sentenced to 20 months' jail with immediate patrol.

Originally published as Homeless mum traded drugs for beauty service

More Stories

crime drugs illegal drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New CQ handmade business a blooming success

        Premium Content New CQ handmade business a blooming success

        Business The Gracemere-based business sells unique dried floral arrangements.

        • 1st Dec 2020 3:00 PM
        Small fire breaks out at Rocky shopping centre

        Premium Content Small fire breaks out at Rocky shopping centre

        News It is unclear whether the fire is believed to be suspicious.

        Suspected medical episode behind Yeppoon Rd crash

        Premium Content Suspected medical episode behind Yeppoon Rd crash

        Breaking UPDATE: Parts of the guard rail were reportedly strewn across the road.

        UPDATE: Traffic moving after multi-vehicle CBD crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Traffic moving after multi-vehicle CBD crash

        Breaking A vehicle reportedly blocked traffic through the area following an earlier...