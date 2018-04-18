Homeless pensioner fined for knife found in car

HE was living out of his car when he left a knife he'd used to cut up food with on the dashboard, leading to police charging him for possessing a weapon in a public place.

Darryl John Rundle, 66, pleaded guilty to the charge in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 16.

The court heard police watched Rundle in his Jeep on Wood St, Depot Hill, for 30 minutes before they approached him and charge him for the offence.

"At the time, he was living out of his car,” duty lawyer Samantha Legrady said.

"He had nowhere to live.

"He is now living with a friend.”

Rundle, a pensioner, was ordered to pay a $500 fine and a conviction was recorded.