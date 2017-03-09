Homelessness and lack of sleep led to outburst at hospital

HE SAID he had not slept in four weeks and had not eaten in four days when he took out his frustration on a wall in a toilet at the Rockhampton Hospital.

Owen Gregory Shaw had been taken to the emergency department of the hospital on February 23 when he threw a bin at a wall, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

Shaw, 22, pleaded guilty to one charge of wilful damage and one charge of public nuisance.

"He was upset he wasn't going to stay in hospital," police prosecutor Julie Marsden told the court.

She said after he threw the bin at the wall in the toilet, security looked after him until police arrived.

Ms Marsden said Shaw made threats to shoot his cousin with a machine gun while in the waiting room.

She said he claimed he had not slept in four weeks and had not eaten in four days.

Shaw's defence lawyer Axle Beard said his client was on a disability pension and had been homeless for a month leading up to the incident.

"It was the difficulties of living on the streets that lead to the way he reacted,” Mr Beard said.

He said Shaw was now living with a friend and has support from his family.

Magistrate Mark Morrow placed Shaw on a nine-month probation order.