30°
News

Homelessness and lack of sleep led to outburst at hospital

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 9th Mar 2017 7:00 PM
Emergency entrance to Rockhampton Hospital.
Emergency entrance to Rockhampton Hospital. File

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE SAID he had not slept in four weeks and had not eaten in four days when he took out his frustration on a wall in a toilet at the Rockhampton Hospital.

Owen Gregory Shaw had been taken to the emergency department of the hospital on February 23 when he threw a bin at a wall, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

Shaw, 22, pleaded guilty to one charge of wilful damage and one charge of public nuisance.

"He was upset he wasn't going to stay in hospital," police prosecutor Julie Marsden told the court.

She said after he threw the bin at the wall in the toilet, security looked after him until police arrived.

Ms Marsden said Shaw made threats to shoot his cousin with a machine gun while in the waiting room.

She said he claimed he had not slept in four weeks and had not eaten in four days.

Shaw's defence lawyer Axle Beard said his client was on a disability pension and had been homeless for a month leading up to the incident.

"It was the difficulties of living on the streets that lead to the way he reacted,” Mr Beard said.

He said Shaw was now living with a friend and has support from his family.

Magistrate Mark Morrow placed Shaw on a nine-month probation order.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  homelessness owen shaw rockhampton magistrates court

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

WHEN acting royalty comes to town to direct the theatre performance of the year, you sit up and take notice.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

How many eyes have these surgeons saved in just one year?

How many eyes have these surgeons saved in just one year?

Rockhampton Hospital's specialist eye service sets sights to future after successful first year.

Sacked Boyne Smelter worker cheats boss out of $38K

Former BSL worker Justen Scott White kept submitting timesheets to his employer for four months after being sacked.

HE LET the recruitment agency believe he was still working there

Attempts to throw away meth pipe fail

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Meth pipe found inside pants

WATCH: How classic CQ stuff up saw Historical Society formed

John Fletcher from the Rockhampton and District Historical Society

Rocky and District Historical Society shares story behind formation.

Local Partners

GIG GUIDE: Find out what's on in Rockhampton this week

There's plenty of live and local music to keep you entertained

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Bold women to be celebrated this weekend

HEAR THEM ROAR: Local poet Kristin Hannaford.

Local women who have contributed to the arts share their experiences

Great Western Hotel reveals ice skating plans

Sam Chandler did not let a little fall stop his fun while ice skating. Ice skating will ramp up at the Great Western Hotel in April.

GWH owners says skating rink plans are no joke.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Watch search and rescue exercise on Capricorn Coast today

Yeppoon Coast Guard tows a boat back to Rosslyn Bay from Finlays Reef on Thursday, April 23.Photo contributed.

Insight into the Coast Guard's life

First look at Dreamworld co-founder's new $2.5m boat

EXCLUSIVE: First look at the epic boat being built on the Sunshine Coast for a Dreamworld co-founder and dual Bathurst 1000 winner.

Shedding the drama: The Biggest Loser gets a major makeover

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

NEW-look weight-loss show is working towards lifelong change.

REVIEW: Truth, race and justice explored in Jasper Jones

Aaron L McGrath and Levi Miller in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Brilliant Aussie storytelling with a stellar cast

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 14.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket pre-sale.

Musician returns to scene with 'pure country' single

Country Music Artist Tony Cook wrote new song, â€˜Laidback Countryâ€™ about his hometown of Charters Towers.

Bob Katter, Shane Knuth and Phil Emmanuel all make a cameo

The claws are out for one last time

ON THE RUN: Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman in a scene from the movie Logan. Supplied by 20th Century Fox.

Movie reviewer Tamara MacKenzie gives her thoughts on Logan.

Lisa Curry's reunion with fiance airs on I'm A Celeb tonight

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

OLYMPIAN thanks Queenslanders for supporting her charity.

Family Home, Rockyview, 5147m Lot (1 Acre Plus)

4 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 6 $560,000

Located at 4 Kendall Court, Olive Estate, Rockyview is this 4 bedroom family home in a quiet cul-d-sac with plenty of room for the kids to run and play. Features...

Fresh Paint and New flooring only $229,000

372 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This solid block home has just received a fresh coat of paint to the interior as well as new floor coverings making it fresh and ready for you to move straight in.

$369,000. ITS GOT THE LOT!!! POOL, SIDE ACCESS. ENTERTAINMENT AREA.

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $349,000

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $395,000

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST & NORTH STREETS. Leave the car at home as this stunning home is only a few minutes’ walk to The Rockhampton...

UNDER REPLACEMENT VALUE. $309,000 Neg.

12 Doongarra Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Large Corner Block. 678M2 Allotment. Street Access. Room for a shed and pool. If you like entertaining this home has an extra-large covered entertainment area.

5 BEDROOMS. 2 Bathrooms. 5 CAR SPACES. 3 BAY SHED.

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $685,000

OWN YOUR CASTLE ON THE HILL. $685,000 Opulent, Extravagant, Grand, Palatial, Luxuriant. Abundance of Space. Breath Taking Unrestrictive Mountainous Views. 4552m2...

HOUSE OF THE WEEK. $389,000

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

The proud owners of this stylish, unique family home are leaving the area and have massively reduced the price of their home so they can sell immediately. Relax on...

YOU CAN’T BUILD FOR THIS PRICE! $339,000 NEG.

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Perfect for the busy professional, The Downsizer, Romantic young couples that are buying their first home. Low maintenance stunning 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with...

BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE. $249,000.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is a fantastic opportunity to complete this amazing home. All of the hard work has been done, finish the house off to your own needs and wants. Close to...

SPECTACULAR NEW HOME ! ! OUTSTANDING VALUE AT EDENBROOK

4 Oakmont Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $509,000

You WILL impressed !! Definitely not just your average home. A dominant street presence with super wide 17M frontage is the first thing you will notice, then the...

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Selling $1.95 million in one month in CQ

Michael Millers

'And it is just the time of the year really, to be honest.'

The 5 homes that show buyers are 'spoilt for choice'

8 Mary St, The Range sold for $256,500 on February 6.

Competition heating up in Rockhampton residential market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!