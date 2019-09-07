Menu
A Cambooya Rural Fire Brigade volunteer confronts the fire near Stanthorpe last night.
Homes destroyed in Stanthorpe on dark day for town

Tobi Loftus
by
7th Sep 2019 9:25 AM

FOR LIVE UPDATES ON THE FIRE CLICK HERE

AT LEAST three homes are believed to have been lost near Stanthorpe after a bush fire ravaged the region overnight.

But the damage assessment is far from over.

Local Trish Cuthbert said local firefighters had told her three homes were destroyed and another had been badly damaged. 

"We are all scared but the one thing about this community is that we are resilient and we will get through this together," Ms Cuthbert said.

The fire is still threatening homes and properties in the Applethorpe area.

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Tracy Dobie said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were undertaking assessment of the damage left by the Stanthorpe fire this morning.

"We had 190 people evacuated to the Warwick Evacuation Centre last night and 130 into the evacuation centre in Stanthorpe," Cr Dobie said.

"Those residents are now able to go home, except for residents who have come from properties in the Applethorpe area north of Stanthorpe and west of the New England Highway.

"Those roads have not been cleared by police."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to address the media later this morning regarding the fires around the Southern Downs and other parts of Queensland.

Toowoomba Chronicle

