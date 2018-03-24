Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue.
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Alistair Brightman
Homes evacuated near Rockhampton Hospital

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
24th Mar 2018 1:31 PM

2pm: HOUSES have been evacuated near the Rockhampton Hospital due to a gas leak.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the gas leak on North St was near the Canning St intersection and across the road from the Australian Red Cross building.

She said construction crews ruptured the gas main while carrying out work.

The spokeswoman said the area was already closed to traffic due to the construction work.

She said emergency services were currently trying to access the gas pipes underground and others were carrying gas tests inside homes near the leak.

It is expected crews will remain at the scene until 3pm at this stage.

1:35pm: A GAS leak near a Rockhampton construction site is reported to be near the hospital.

Reports indicate the gas leak originally reported as being on Quarry St is actually on North St near the Quarry St intersection.

It is believed evacuations have taken place and the area secured as emergency services work.

1:31pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a gas leak near a Rockhampton construction site.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were en route to the address of 166 Quarry St, The Range.

She said there wasn't much information at the moment, but it was near a construction site near Denham St.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
