Homes on The Range top the market

THE sale of a Queensland Colonial classic on The Range for $921,000 last week has underlined the strong appeal and property market performance of Rockhampton’s prestige suburb.

The REIQ report for the September quarter shows The Range recorded a 9.8 per cent increase for the 12 month period to $387,500 to be the second best performer for the region behind Wandal which recorded a median price of $258,000 for the year, up 14.4 per cent.

While the sale of the Quarry Street home by Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate didn’t feature in the September quarter figures it continued the impressive flow of premium prices being paid for top end homes in the area.

The sprawling Quarry Street property, with manicured gardens and lawns, sits on a 1716m2 allotment and is within walking distance of Rockhampton Grammar School, Rockhampton Hospital and the Allenstown shopping precinct.

The many features include polished floors, french doors, plantation shutters and new designer kitchen, with Italian oven and stone bench tops, opening to expansive rear entertainers deck, overlooking the in ground salt pool with waterfall.

There is a further classic garden and finally access from Quarry Lane by automatic solar gates for a number of cars, boats and trailers.

Boasting airconditioning and fans in all rooms and the added bonus of a Breeze-air system and alarm system, solar electricity and Tesla battery.

REIQ report for Rockhampton and CQ areas for the September quarter.

The Range recorded a total of 72 sales for the 12 month period to September 30 while Norman Gardens was the top suburb for sales with 122 for an annual medium price of $381,250 representing a minus 7 per cent fall in price.

The Range is the only Rockhampton Region suburb to boast an increase in price over the past five years, that being 9 per cent, up from $355,500.

The worst performing suburb was Allenstown, down 29.3% over five years to an annual medium of $198,000.