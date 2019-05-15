Homes to be protected by new character overlay map

Bernadette Gorman and Stephen Nicholls in the dining room of their old Queenslander on Penlington Street, built more than 120 years ago.

HOME OWNERS of South Rockhampton may have their properties bound by a character overlay area, similar to the legislation on heritage listed buildings.

Rockhampton Regional Council have begun a consultation period with home owners on updating the planning scheme to include changes to the character overlay area.

WANDAL: Highlighted homes to be included in the character overlay map. Contributed

The character overlay area aims at protect and retain the traditional character buildings that are historic to Rockhampton.

Information provided to home owners explains it is not a ban on changes being made to existing houses with the zoning but to make sure extensions or changes do not clash with the established traditional character of the street.

THE RANGE: Highlighted homes to be included in the character overlay map. Contributed

It would also protect the removal, relocation, demolition and inappropriate alterations of the properties.

Character is described as what makes an area unique from the architectural style, roof shape or a street that is recognisable in representing an era of history.

The character overlay map identifies homes in Allenstown, The Range and Wandal.

These changes are as part of a wide range of amendments to the Rockhampton Regional Planning Scheme which also includes character overlay mapping for commercial building, updated flood mapping and introduction of Fitzroy River accommodation and industry precinct along Quay St.

Among the home owners affected are Stephen Nicholls and Bernadette Gorman, who own Penlington House on Penlington St.

ALLENSTOWN: Highlighted homes to be included in the character overlay map. Contributed

The couple bought the home in 2001 for a little over $200,000 and since then have done extensive renovations.

Penlington House was built in 1898 and they have been strict with keeping to the original architecture and style of the home.

The home has even been referenced in an Australian architecture book for the degree of architecture in Queensland history.

Mr Nicholls believes the new mapping is good thing, subject to what it would include once approved.

"I think it's very important Council does protect the heritage of the buildings we have," he said.

"I think if a home owner does an extension that is not in keeping with the architecture that would diminish the value of the property and the value of the area.

He explained for The Range is already a general character overlay existing, this new one is just to specific houses.

It is crucial for Council to protect the architecture of the special suburbs and is a important weave in Rockhampton's history and identity.

"It helps set Rockhampton apart from other towns," Mr Nicholls said.

"I can see what they are trying to do.

"You don't want to taint the history of the area, you want to sustain the character of the area for another 100 years."

Penlington House, owned by Stephen Nicholls and Bernadette Gordon, are included in Rockhampton Regional Council's new draft character overlay maps. Real Estate

