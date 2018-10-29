Homes transform into Christmas wonderlands on festive trail

JOLLY SPIRIT: Colleen and Ross Strelow opened their Frenchville home for the 2018 Capricorn Christmas Trail.

JOLLY SPIRIT: Colleen and Ross Strelow opened their Frenchville home for the 2018 Capricorn Christmas Trail. Vanessa Jarrett

COLLEEN AND Ross Strelow proudly greeted eager Christmas lovers through the doors of their Frenchville home yesterday.

The husband and wife were one of the 11 homeowners, businesses and gardens in Rockhampton to host a venue in the Capricorn Christmas Trail.

The weekend event was hosted by the charity Inner Wheel of Rockhampton Sunset Inc.

Young and old took part in the event, driving from each venue before settling for lunch at the Glenmore Homestead or a devonshire tea at St Aubin's village.

Many of the festive-goers commented how marvellous the displays were.

Each home had a different theme with the Strelows' most outstanding with the beautiful Australian bush Christmas on the back patio.

At Jane Zonca's house, it was a magical little display of everything tiny. Jane is a member of The Capricorn Dollshouse Miniature Enthusiasts and had many of her own handmade items on display along with others.

All funds raised from the event will be donated to Project Booyah.